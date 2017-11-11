URI Football Hosts Villanova in Final Home Game of Season

The University of Rhode Island football team will honor their 12 seniors prior their final home game on Saturday against Villanova.

The Rams enter the game with a record of 2-7 and 1-5 in conference, while Villanova enters the game with a 4-5 overall record and 2-4 in conference.

Game time is set for 12 p.m.

URI vs Villanova

The Rams and Wildcats will meet for the 22nd time in program history with Villanova leading the all-time series 19-3.

URI is 2-7 when hosting Villanova at Meade Stadium.

Villanova has won the last five meetings, including a 35-0 victory last year.

URI Offense

The Rams offense enters the game averaging 21 points and 338 total yards per game so far this season.

They will be led by redshirt junior quarterback JaJuan Lawson. Lawson has completed 62 passes for 712 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has racked up 243 rushing yards.

Running back Harold Cooper will look to continue his momentum, having rushed 109 times for 474 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Sophomore wide receiver Aaron Parker has caught seven touchdown passes this season, five of which have been for 25 yards or longer.

"Parker is the best of the bunch. He is only a sophomore, he has a lot of time to play for URI, he is an all-CAA player, one of the best receivers in the league right now," said URI Radio play-by-play man Steve McDonald.

URI Defense

Coming into the game, the URI defense has given up an average of 29 points and 398 total yards per game.

URI recorded three sacks last week against James Madison, and now have 27 on the season.

They rank third in the conference behind James Madison and Richmond.

The program record for sacks in a season is 29, set by the 2005 team.

Junior linebacker Justin Hogan leads URI with 75 tackles on the season.

