URI Football Hosts #14 Elon on Homecoming Weekend
Saturday, October 21, 2017
The Rams are looking to rebound after a 51-27 loss to Maine last weekend and are still searching for their first conference win of the season.
Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.
URI vs. Elon
The Rams and the Phoenix will meet for just the second time in program history.
In the previous meeting, the Rams cruised past Elon 44-14 last season.
URI Offense
The Rams’ offense enters the contest averaging 20 points and 366 total yards per game.
Quarterback Tyler Harris has completed 105 of his 195 passes for 1,354 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. However, he has also thrown 12 interceptions.
A key for the Rams offense will be running back Harold Cooper.
Running back Harold Cooper continues to be the key for the Rams offense. Through six games, he has 366 rushing yards on 79 carries with two touchdowns. However, he has fumbled three times and lost two of them.
For the receivers, Aaron Parker has a receiving touchdown in eight straight games for URI dating back to last season. That is the longest streak in URI history.
"This receiving core is as good, probably the best receiving core they have had in 24 years since, at least since I have been doing the games. I can’t remember a group like this, I mean they are really good and Parker is the best of the bunch. He is only a sophomore, he has a lot of time to play for URI, he is an all-CAA player, one of the best receivers in the league right now," said McDonald.
URI Defense
The Rams defense gives up an average 29 points and 434 total yards per game.
They enter the game having forced nine fumbles so far this season, second most in the country.
Sophomore Momodou Mbye leads URI with four pass breakups on the season, while defensive tackle Jose Duncan leads Rhode Island with five sacks and two forced fumbles.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
