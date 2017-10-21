URI Football Hosts #14 Elon on Homecoming Weekend

The University of Rhode Island Rams (1-5, 0-3) is back home this weekend to host #14 (5-1, 3-0) Elon on Saturday for Homecoming Weekend.

The Rams are looking to rebound after a 51-27 loss to Maine last weekend and are still searching for their first conference win of the season.

Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.

URI vs. Elon

The Rams and the Phoenix will meet for just the second time in program history.

In the previous meeting, the Rams cruised past Elon 44-14 last season.

URI Offense

The Rams’ offense enters the contest averaging 20 points and 366 total yards per game.

Quarterback Tyler Harris has completed 105 of his 195 passes for 1,354 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. However, he has also thrown 12 interceptions.

A key for the Rams offense will be running back Harold Cooper.

Running back Harold Cooper continues to be the key for the Rams offense. Through six games, he has 366 rushing yards on 79 carries with two touchdowns. However, he has fumbled three times and lost two of them.

For the receivers, Aaron Parker has a receiving touchdown in eight straight games for URI dating back to last season. That is the longest streak in URI history.

"This receiving core is as good, probably the best receiving core they have had in 24 years since, at least since I have been doing the games. I can’t remember a group like this, I mean they are really good and Parker is the best of the bunch. He is only a sophomore, he has a lot of time to play for URI, he is an all-CAA player, one of the best receivers in the league right now," said McDonald.

URI Defense

The Rams defense gives up an average 29 points and 434 total yards per game.

They enter the game having forced nine fumbles so far this season, second most in the country.

Sophomore Momodou Mbye leads URI with four pass breakups on the season, while defensive tackle Jose Duncan leads Rhode Island with five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.