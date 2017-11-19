URI Football Falls to Towson 29-10 in Season Finale

The URI Rams football team fell 29-10 to Towson in the final game of the season on Saturday.

The Rams finish the season with a record of 3-8 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

Towson Runs Past URI

URI led 10-8 in the second quarter following a 22-yard field goal from C.J. Carrick. before Towson would take over.

Towson quarterback Ryan Stover connected with Jabari Allen for a 21-yard touchdown to give Towson 15-10 lead with less than a minute to play in the half.

Towson would add to their lead in the third quarter when Stover found Shane Leatherby for a 13 yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 22-10 following the extra point.

Stover would add a two yard touchdown pass to Ellis Knudson to help Towson come away with he 29-10 win.

