URI Football Falls to Towson 29-10 in Season Finale
Sunday, November 19, 2017
The Rams finish the season with a record of 3-8 overall and 2-6 in conference play.
Towson Runs Past URI
URI led 10-8 in the second quarter following a 22-yard field goal from C.J. Carrick. before Towson would take over.
Towson quarterback Ryan Stover connected with Jabari Allen for a 21-yard touchdown to give Towson 15-10 lead with less than a minute to play in the half.
Towson would add to their lead in the third quarter when Stover found Shane Leatherby for a 13 yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 22-10 following the extra point.
Stover would add a two yard touchdown pass to Ellis Knudson to help Towson come away with he 29-10 win.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
Related Articles
- URI Football Set to Open 2017 Season Against Central Michigan, Play on ESPN3
- Governor’s Cup Game Between Brown & URI Football to be Played at Night
- URI Football Loses 30-27 Triple OT Heartbreaker to Central Michigan
- URI Football Hosts Stony Brook to Open Conference Play
- URI Football Set to Host Harvard on Saturday
- SPECIAL REPORT: URI Football’s Losing Legacy and the Threat of Concussion Litigation
- URI Football Snaps 23 Game Road Losing Streak, Beat Elon 44-14
- URI Football Set for 2016 Season
- Brown & URI Football Set for 35th Governor’s Cup Game
- URI Football Falls 35-0 to Villanova
- URI Football Has Its Worst Loss Ever - Crushed 84-7
- URI Football Earns First Ever Win Over Harvard 17-10
- URI Football Looks to Upset #15 New Hampshire on ESPN3
- URI Football Falls to #1 James Madison 38-3
- URI Football Set to Host #1 James Madison, Try to Avenge 84-7 Loss Last Year
- URI Football: “Think Bigger. Stop the Pain.”
- URI Football Hosts Villanova in Final Home Game of Season
- URI Football Beats Villanova 20-6 in Final Home Game of Season
- URI Football Beats Albany 31-14 for 1st Conference Win
- URI Football Falls in Heartbreaker to #14 Elon 35-34
- Brown, URI Football Set for 102nd Governor’s Cup Game - Under the Lights
- URI Football Wraps Up 3-Game Road Trip at Maine on Saturday
- URI Football Hosts #14 Elon on Homecoming Weekend
- URI Football Visits Towson in Final Game of Season