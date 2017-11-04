video: URI Football Falls to #1 James Madison 38-3
Saturday, November 04, 2017
Normal Saturday for @JMUFootball QB Bryan Schor.— CAA Football (@CAAFootball) November 4, 2017
13-of-16 for 141, and now 3 TDs.
Dukes lead Rhody, 31-3. pic.twitter.com/7gPPZs7IUT
The loss drops the Rams to 2-7 on the season and 1-5 in conference play.
James Madison improves to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play.
James Madison Pulls Away in 2nd Half
After a scoreless first quarter, James Madison got on the board in the second when David Eldridge hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryan Schor to take a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
URI cut into the lead with a 40-yard field goal from C.J. Carrick with 2:38 left in the half and went into the locker room trailing 7-3.
In the second half, the Dukes pulled away.
Schor found Ishmael Hyman for a six-yard touchdown pass with 7:34 to play in the third quarter to push James Madison’s lead to 14-3.
The Rams would fumble the ball on their next offensive possession, giving the Dukes the ball back on the Rams four-yard line.
One play later, James Madison’s Trai Sharp would run four yards into the end zone to give the Dukes a 21-3 lead following an extra point.
The Dukes would take a 24-3 lead on a 42-yard field goal by Ethan Ratke.
James Madison would add two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take the 38-3 win.
They have now won 21 straight games dating back to last season.
Next up
The Rams return to action on Saturday, November 11 when they host Villanova in their last home game of the season.
Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
Related Articles
- URI Football Falls 35-0 to Villanova
- Brown & URI Football Set for 35th Governor’s Cup Game
- URI Football Has Its Worst Loss Ever - Crushed 84-7
- URI Football Snaps 23 Game Road Losing Streak, Beat Elon 44-14
- SPECIAL REPORT: URI Football’s Losing Legacy and the Threat of Concussion Litigation
- URI Football Set for 2016 Season
- URI Football Alum Kevin Mustac Saves Child’s Life With Bone Marrow Donation
- URI Football Set to Kick Off 2015 Season vs Syracuse
- URI Football Looks to Bounce Back vs. Albany
- URI Football Falls 27-17 to Maine
- 2 URI Football Players Arrested, Charged With Assault and Disorderly Conduct
- Governor’s Cup Game Between Brown & URI Football to be Played at Night
- URI Football Set to Open 2017 Season Against Central Michigan, Play on ESPN3
- URI Football Wraps Up 3-Game Road Trip at Maine on Saturday
- Brown, URI Football Set for 102nd Governor’s Cup Game - Under the Lights
- URI Football Hosts #14 Elon on Homecoming Weekend
- URI Football Falls in Heartbreaker to #14 Elon 35-34
- URI Football Beats Albany 31-14 for 1st Conference Win
- URI Football Looks to Upset #15 New Hampshire on ESPN3
- URI Football Loses 30-27 Triple OT Heartbreaker to Central Michigan
- URI Football Hosts Stony Brook to Open Conference Play
- URI Football Set to Host Harvard on Saturday
- URI Football Earns First Ever Win Over Harvard 17-10
- URI Football Set to Host #1 James Madison, Try to Avenge 84-7 Loss Last Year