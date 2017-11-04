video: URI Football Falls to #1 James Madison 38-3

The University of Rhode Island football team fell 38-3 to #1 James Madison on Saturday afternoon at Meade Stadium.

The loss drops the Rams to 2-7 on the season and 1-5 in conference play.

James Madison improves to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

James Madison Pulls Away in 2nd Half

After a scoreless first quarter, James Madison got on the board in the second when David Eldridge hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryan Schor to take a 7-0 lead after the extra point.

URI cut into the lead with a 40-yard field goal from C.J. Carrick with 2:38 left in the half and went into the locker room trailing 7-3.

In the second half, the Dukes pulled away.

Schor found Ishmael Hyman for a six-yard touchdown pass with 7:34 to play in the third quarter to push James Madison’s lead to 14-3.

The Rams would fumble the ball on their next offensive possession, giving the Dukes the ball back on the Rams four-yard line.

One play later, James Madison’s Trai Sharp would run four yards into the end zone to give the Dukes a 21-3 lead following an extra point.

The Dukes would take a 24-3 lead on a 42-yard field goal by Ethan Ratke.

James Madison would add two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take the 38-3 win.

They have now won 21 straight games dating back to last season.

Next up

The Rams return to action on Saturday, November 11 when they host Villanova in their last home game of the season.

Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.

