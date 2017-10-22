video: URI Football Falls in Heartbreaker to #14 Elon 35-34
Sunday, October 22, 2017
4Q | WARREN. MESSER!!!!! Going the other way with 34 seconds left, we're up 35-34!!!#FindTheEdge #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/AbYlefVi9Y— Elon Football (@ElonFB) October 21, 2017
The Rams drop to 1-6 on the season, while Elon improves to 6-1 on the year.
Rams Drop Heartbreaker
With Elon leading 35-34, URI’s Myles Ross intercepted a pass from Elon quarterback Davis Cheek in URI’s end zone with 3:59 left to play in the game.
Starting from their own 20-yard line, quarterback JaJuan Lawson connected with Khayri Denny for 13 yards and Isaiah Coulter for nine yards to get the ball to the Rhode Island 42-yard line.
Lawson would hit back-to-back passes to Marven Beauvais to bring the Rams to the Elon 33-yard line.
On second-and-10, Lawson and Denny connected again for 12 yards, and a Lawson 4-yard run got the Rams in the red zone.
However, on third-and-6 from the Elon 17, Elon’s Warren Messer came up with an interception with 28 seconds left, clinching the sixth straight win for Elon.
Next up
The Rams return to action on Saturday, October 28 when they visit Albany.
Game time is set for 1 p.m.
