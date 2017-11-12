URI Football Beats Villanova 20-6 in Final Home Game of Season

The University of Rhode Island football team closed their home schedule with a 20-6 win over Villanova on Saturday.

The win improves URI to 3-7 on the season, while Villanova drops to 4-6 on the year.

URI Edges Villanova

With the game tied at three in the second quarter, URI quarterback JaJuan Lawson ran six yards into the end zone to put the Rams up 10-3 following an extra point.

The Rams and Wildcats exchanged field goals giving the Rams a 13-6 lead with 4:42 left to play in the third quarter.

URI would break the game open with 3:17 to play in the third quarter when Lawson connected with Marven Beauvais for a 71-yard touchdown pass to put the Rams up 20-6.

Beauvais finished the game with 152 yards receiving and a touchdown.

There would be no scoring in the fourth quarter as the Rams would go on to win.

Next Up

URI wraps up their season on Saturday, November 18 when they visit Towson.

Game time is set for 2 p.m.

