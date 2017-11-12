URI Football Beats Villanova 20-6 in Final Home Game of Season
Sunday, November 12, 2017
HELLO, @RhodyFootball— CAA Football (@CAAFootball) November 11, 2017
Marvin Beauvais with a 71 yard touchdown to make it 20-6 over Nova. #CAAFB pic.twitter.com/6dgB45wnDb
The win improves URI to 3-7 on the season, while Villanova drops to 4-6 on the year.
URI Edges Villanova
With the game tied at three in the second quarter, URI quarterback JaJuan Lawson ran six yards into the end zone to put the Rams up 10-3 following an extra point.
The Rams and Wildcats exchanged field goals giving the Rams a 13-6 lead with 4:42 left to play in the third quarter.
URI would break the game open with 3:17 to play in the third quarter when Lawson connected with Marven Beauvais for a 71-yard touchdown pass to put the Rams up 20-6.
Beauvais finished the game with 152 yards receiving and a touchdown.
There would be no scoring in the fourth quarter as the Rams would go on to win.
Next Up
URI wraps up their season on Saturday, November 18 when they visit Towson.
Game time is set for 2 p.m.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
