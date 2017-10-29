video: URI Football Beats Albany 31-14 for 1st Conference Win

The University of Rhode Island football team scored 24 straight points and held on to beat Albany 31-14 on Saturday. The win is their first conference win of the season.

URI improves to 2-6 on the season and 1-4 in conference.

URI’s Defense Sparks the Offense

After a stop by the defense on Albany's opening possession, L.B. Mack III blocked a punt to set up the URI offense at the Albany 44-yard line.

After two defensive penalties on Albany that put URI in the red zone, URI quarterback JaJuan Lawson hit tight end Tyler Burke for a 10-yard touchdown pass to give the Rams a 6-0 lead with 7:03 to play in the first quarter after the extra point missed.

After the URI defense forced a three and out, Lawson led an 11-play, 58-yard drive that ended with running back Harold Cooper scoring from the 1-yard line on the first play of the second quarter. Lawson converted the two-point try, to give Rhode Island a 14-0 lead.

On Albany's fourth offensive possession, URI’s Kwadir Brown forced a turnover when he sacked Albany quarterback Will Brunson and forced a fumble. Brown also recovered the ball, giving the Rams first-and-10 at the Albany 33.

Four plays later, Lawson and Burke connected for their second touchdown of the day putting Rhode Island up 21-0.

Rhode Island added to the lead in the third quarter when C.J. Carrick drilled a 30-yard field goal to push the lead to 24-0.

The Great Danes scored 14 straight points to cut URI’s lead to ten, 24-14, but Cooper added a late touchdown to put the game out of reach and give the Rams the win.

Next Up

The Rams return to action on Saturday, November 4 when they host #1 ranked James Madison.

Game time is set for noon.

