URI Drops to #25 in Latest National Poll

The Rams were ranked 17th last week and have been ranked as high as 16th so far this season.

Two Game Losing Streak

The drop comes after the Rams lost two straight games last week.

First, falling at home to Saint Joseph’s, 78-48, on senior night, then losing their regular season finale to Davidson, 63-61, on the road.

“Losing to Davidson on the road isn’t a bad loss, losing to St. Joe’s, there is no excuse for, that’s like, you forgot to show up. I mean that cost them three lines in the bracket,” CBS Sports Bracketologist Jerry Palm told GoLocalProv on Sunday in a phone interview.

Bracketology

Palm has URI as a seven seed and playing Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his latest bracket projection.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Rams as an eight seed and playing NC State in the first round in his latest bracket projection.

Lunardi told GoLocalProv that he thinks Rhode Island can get back to a six-seed at best with an A-10 Tournament win.

RPI

URI has the 16th best RPI in the country behind Nevada and Michigan, and ahead of Kentucky and Arizona.

The RPI rankings measure the team's strength of schedule and is adjusted based on wins and losses and who those wins and losses come against.

A-10 Tournament

Next up for URI is the A-10 Tournament.

URI will open the A-10 Tournament against either eighth-seeded VCU or ninth-seeded Dayton on Friday at noon.

