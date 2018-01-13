URI Cruises Past St. Bonaventure 87-73, Improves to 5-0 in A-10

EC Matthews connects from behind the arc to give URI an early 11-5 advantage. Rams have hit three of their first four 3-point attempts. pic.twitter.com/VTqjQMzc22 — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) January 13, 2018

Jarvis Garrett reached double-figures in scoring for the first time since December 6 as the URI Rams cruised past St. Bonaventure 87-73 on Saturday at the Ryan Center.

Garrett poured in 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting from the field, while also grabbing five rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

The win moves URI to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in the A-10, matching their best ever A-10 start.

It also gives head coach Dan Hurley his 100th win at URI.

St. Bonaventure drops to 12-5 overall and 2-3 in the A-10.

URI Pulls Away in 2nd Half

Leading 44-41 with 19:20 left in the game, URI broke the game open.

Andre Berry made a layup and then knocked down a free throw to spark URI on a 14-1 run to take a 58-42 lead with 16:04 to play.

Berry finished the game with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Rams, his third straight game in double-figures.

St. Bonaventure would get as close as 11 points on multiple occasions, but would not get to within single digits the rest of the way.

E.C. Matthews led URI with 20 points in the game.

Next Up

URI returns to action on Wednesday, January 17, when they host Massachusetts at the Ryan Center.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

The deepest back court in the country continues to run through the Atlantic 10. Rhode Island over St. Bonaventure by 14. Rams are legit. Really legit. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 13, 2018

