The University of Rhode Island Rams closed out their non-conference schedule with a 73-62 win over William & Mary on Thursday night at the Ryan Center.

“I’m really happy with the way we closed the one out. We got some solid contributions from the bench tonight and, all in al, this was a great win for us. We fell really good about wrapping up a tough non-conference schedule with an 8-4 record, and being in a position to attack the conference schedule after the holiday break,” said URI head coach Dan Hurley after the game.

URI improves to 8-4 on the season and have won three of their last four games.

URI Holds on

After leading by as much as 18 points early in the second half, the Rams saw their lead cut to three, 60-57, with 5:34 to play in the game.

From there, URI scored eight straight points capped off by a Jared Terrell three-point play to put the Rams back in control.

URI would make five of their six free throws in the final 50 seconds to seal the win.

URI Closes the First Half Strong

The Rams led 26-24 with 5:47 left to play in the half before closing the half on a 17-6 run to take 43-30 lead into the half.

The run was started with an E.C. Matthews layup followed by Stanford Robinson scoring seven of the Rams’ next nine points.

A Jeff Dowtin jumper with 49 seconds left closed out the Rams scoring and gave them a 15 point lead, 43-28, before William and Mary’s David Cohn got a layup with six seconds left.

The Leaders

E.C. Matthews led the Rams with 23 points on 7 of 18 shooting from the field while also grabbing nine rebounds.

Jared Terrell followed up with 14 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field .

Cyril Langevine grabbed 17 rebounds.

Next up

The Rams return to action on December 30 when they visit Saint Louis in their first conference game of the year.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPNU.

