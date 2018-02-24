NEW: #18 URI Clinches A-10 Regular Season Title With 81-56 Win Over Dayton

The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team clinched its first-ever Atlantic-10 Regular Season Championship after cruising past Dayton 81-56 on Friday night at the Ryan Center.

URI be the number one seed heading into the A-10 Tournament in Washington D.C.

The Rams improve to 23-4 on the season and 15-1 in conference.

Dayton falls to 13-14 overall and 7-8 in the A-10.

URI Breaks it Open in 2nd Half

After holding a two-point lead, 36-34, at the half the Rams held a 39-38 lead with 18 minutes to play before breaking the game open.

Sparked by three straight points from Jeff Dowtin and a layup by E.C. Matthews, the Rams went on an 18-4 run capped off by a Matthews three with 13:19 left to play to take a 57-42 lead.

Rhode Island outscored Dayton 45-22 in the second half, and forced the Flyers into 22 turnovers in the game.

URI was led by Jeff Dowtin, who poured in 20 points, while Matthews and Jared Terrell followed up by 18 and 17 points respectively.

Next Up

The Rams return to action on Tuesday, February 27 when they host Saint Joseph’s at the Ryan Center.

It will be URI’s last home game of the season.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Rhode Island's last regular season game is Friday, March 2 at Davidson.

