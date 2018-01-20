URI Beats Dayton 88-74 for 10th Straight Win, Moves to 7-0 in A-10

The URI men’s basketball team won their 10th straight game on Saturday afternoon, beating the Dayton Flyers 88-74 in Ohio.

The win was Rhode Island's eighth straight road win and 15th straight win against A-10 competition dating back to last season.

URI improves to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in the A-10.

URI Pulls Away

The Rams trailed Dayton 38-36 with 4:14 left in the first half before the Rams took control.

Sparked by an E.C. Matthews layup and one, the Rams closed the half on a 14-5 run to take a 50-43 lead into the break.

Matthews knocked down a three to extend the Rams lead to ten, 53-43 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Matthews finished the game with 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Flyers would get within four, 55-51, with 15:58 to play following a Jalen Crutcher layup before Jared Terrell scored five straight points to push Rhode Island’s lead to 60-51 with 15 minutes to go.

Dayton would cut the Rams lead to seven, 64-57, with 11:39 to play before Matthews knocked down two free throws and Fatts Russell hit a three to put the Rams up 69-57 with 9:35 to play.

Russell would knock down a jump shot with 8:49 to play to give URI a commanding 71-57 lead.

Dayton would not get back to within single digits the rest of the way.

Terrell led the Rams with 24 points, marking the eighth time this season he has scored at least 20 points in a game.

Next up

URI returns to action on Wednesday, January 24 when they visit Fordham.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

