URI Beats Dayton 88-74 for 10th Straight Win, Moves to 7-0 in A-10
Saturday, January 20, 2018
That's another one in the win column for @RhodyMBB as they beat @DaytonMBB for their 10th straight victory.— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 20, 2018
Final Score: 88-74. pic.twitter.com/I7jWOQYOC8
The win was Rhode Island's eighth straight road win and 15th straight win against A-10 competition dating back to last season.
URI improves to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in the A-10.
URI Pulls Away
The Rams trailed Dayton 38-36 with 4:14 left in the first half before the Rams took control.
Sparked by an E.C. Matthews layup and one, the Rams closed the half on a 14-5 run to take a 50-43 lead into the break.
Matthews knocked down a three to extend the Rams lead to ten, 53-43 in the opening minutes of the second half.
Matthews finished the game with 17 points and seven rebounds.
The Flyers would get within four, 55-51, with 15:58 to play following a Jalen Crutcher layup before Jared Terrell scored five straight points to push Rhode Island’s lead to 60-51 with 15 minutes to go.
Dayton would cut the Rams lead to seven, 64-57, with 11:39 to play before Matthews knocked down two free throws and Fatts Russell hit a three to put the Rams up 69-57 with 9:35 to play.
Russell would knock down a jump shot with 8:49 to play to give URI a commanding 71-57 lead.
Dayton would not get back to within single digits the rest of the way.
Terrell led the Rams with 24 points, marking the eighth time this season he has scored at least 20 points in a game.
Next up
URI returns to action on Wednesday, January 24 when they visit Fordham.
Game time is set for 7 p.m.
If @RhodyMBB is not ranked in the AP poll on Monday, I have no faith in the system. Convincing 14 point win on the road at Dayton, 10 straight, 7-0, 15-3; expected top 10 in the RPI. Do your homework.— Chris DiSano (@CDiSano44) January 20, 2018
Rhode Island's guards 75, Dayton 74. Final Score: 88-74. Conclusion? The deepest perimeter in college basketball resides in Kingston.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 20, 2018
Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup
Guard
E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior
E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form.
Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week.
Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List.
Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Guard
Jared Terrell - Senior
Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day.
He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17.
Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.
Guard
Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore
Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games.
He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year.
In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.
Center
Cyril Langevine - Sophomore
Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation.
Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block.
In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.
Related Articles
- NEW: URI Basketball Picked to Finish 2nd in A-10
- Former URI Basketball Star Odom Reportedly Found Unconscious in Las Vegas
- URI Basketballl 2015-16 Season Preview
- URI Basketball Signs Head Coach Dan Hurley to Contract Extension
- The URI Basketball Schedule - What we Know, So Far
- URI Basketball Gets Verbal Commit From Cyril Langevine
- URI Basketball Gets Verbal Commitment From Michael Tertsea
- NEW: Bill Murray’s Son, Luke, Leaves URI Basketball For Xavier
- NEW: URI Basketball Lands Indiana Transfer Robinson
- URI Basketball Alums, Biruta, Baron and Munford, Set for NBA Summer League Action
- URI Basketball to be Featured as Part of ESPN’s Tip-Off Marathon
- URI Basketball Releases 2016-17 Non-Conference Schedule
- URI Basketball Ranked #24 in Preseason Coaches Poll
- URI Basketball Gets Commitment From 3-Star Guard Brendan Adams
- URI Basketball Gets Commitment From 4-Star Forward Jermaine Harris
- URI Basketball Picked 1st in A-10 Preseason Poll
- URI Basketball Edges Buffalo in Exhibition Game 80-72 in OT
- URI Basketball Set to Defend A-10 Championship in 2017-18
- NEW: Former URI Basketball Star Martin to Play NBA Summer League With Orlando
- 7 Things to Know About the Future of URI Basketball
- Matthews Returns as #23 URI Basketball Hosts Dartmouth in Season Opener Friday
- Brown and URI Basketball Set to Renew Rivalry at Ryan Center
- URI Basketball Slips to #23 in National Poll - See Top 25
- URI Basketball Moves Up to #21 in National Poll - See Top 25
- Brown, URI Basketball Set to Renew Rivalry at Ryan Center