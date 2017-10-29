URI Basketball Edges Buffalo in Exhibition Game 80-72 in OT

Jared Terrell poured in 24 points and freshman Fatts Russell added nine points off the bench as the URI Rams beat the University of Buffalo 80-72 in overtime in an exhibition game benefiting the American Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts.

Guard E.C. Matthews did not play in the game. URI head coach Dan Hurley said after the game that Matthews has missed “a couple of weeks” during the preseason with left knee tendinitis.

URI Edges Buffalo

A pair of free throws from Stanford Robinson gave the Rams a 66-63 lead with just over two minutes to play in the game.

However, Buffalo made it 66-65 on a Dontay Caruthers layup.

Terrell then knocked down a pair of free throws to push the Rams lead back up to 68-65 with 28 seconds left to play, however, Buffalo’s Jesse Reese nailed a three to tie the game just before the buzzer.

The Bulls would manage only two field goals in the overtime period as the Rams would outscore Buffalo 12-4 to take the win.

Terrell had six of the Rams 12 points.

Next up

The Rams return to action on Friday, November 10 when they open their regular season against UNC Asheville at the Ryan Center.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

