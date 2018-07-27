URI Basketball Alum Lamar Odom to Play in China Next Season

University of Rhode Island basketball alum Lamar Odom is returning to professional basketball.

According to his Instagram account, Odom has reached an agreement to play basketball in China next season, though he did not say which team he would be playing for.

“I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I'm returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China ! God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now,” said Odom on Instagram.

Odom, now 38, has not played professional basketball since 2015 and has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2012-13 season with the LA Clippers.

Hardships for Odom

The news of Odom returning to basketball comes three years after he was found unconsciousness at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada in October of 2015.

According to reports at the time, Odom was partying with the women for days using a herbal substitute for Viagra.

Odom was taken to Pahrump hospital where doctors intubated him, meaning he could not breathe on his own.

He was then rushed to a Las Vegas hospital for further treatment.

Odom’s Basketball Career

He played one season at URI for in 1999 and helped lead Rhode Island to an A-10 Championship.

See Odom's most important game as a Ram in the video below.

Following his time at URI, Odom went on to the NBA where he was a fourth overall pick and played 14 seasons. Odom's longest tenure came with the Los Angeles Lakers where he won two NBA titles alongside Kobe Bryant.

