The University of Rhode Island men's basketball team opens their season on Friday night against UNC Asheville with high expectations.

Following last season's Atlantic-10 (A-10) Championship and run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Rams were picked to finish first in the At-10 this season and are ranked just outside of the top 25 in the AP Poll, ranked 28th.

Depth at Guard Position

All of URI's depth comes at the guard position.

As far as starters go, URI returns redshirt senior E.C. Matthews, who averaged 15 points per game last season, senior Jared Terrell and sophomore Jeff Dowtin.

Matthews and Terrell were named to the first and second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team respectively, while Dowtin returns after starting the final 19 games of his freshman season.

Off the bench, the Rams bring on senior Jarvis Garrett, who averaged six points per game last season, and freshman Fatts Russell.

Redshirt senior Stanford Robinson's status is uncertain after he was arrested last week and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and simple assault.

Robinson was expected to be a key scorer off the bench for URI after he poured in 21 points in last season's NCAA Tournament loss to Oregon.

"We have a press release that we have put forth, the situation has been going on for about two months. I guess you will find out sometime close to tip-off what his status is," said URI head coach Dan Hurley on Thursday.

Questions Up Front

The questions on URI's roster come at the forward positions, where Andre Berry and Cyril Langevine will take over duties from Hassan Martin and Kuran Iverson, both of whom graduated after last season.

Berry is a 6'8" senior who has played in a total of 30 games for URI, coming off the bench in all of them. For his career, he has averaged a total of six minutes of action, two rebounds and two points per game.

Langevine is a 6'8" sophomore who played in 35 games for URI last season and started five of them. He averaged three points and five rebounds in 13 minutes of action per game.

"Cyril Langevine is a better rebounder than Kuran or Hassan ever was. Andre Berry is one of the best offensive rebounders I've ever coached.' Said more of his concerns at the defensive end," said Hurley on his weekly radio show.

Junior Nicola Akele leads the rest of the forward group, having played in 67 games in his career and starting six of them.

Looking Ahead

URI hosts UNC Asheville as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, before visiting Nevada for their first road game of the season.

The Rams then host Holy Cross before heading to the Barclay's Center for the NIT tournament where they will face Seton Hall.

URI then have home games against Brown, Providence, Iona, Florida Gulf Coast and the College of Charleston, while playing Alabama on the road.

Rhode Island opens conference play on December 30.

.@RhodyMBB not on anybody’s top 20 backcourt lists? More guards here than at Rikers Island. — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) November 1, 2017

16. Gonz 17. Lou 18. Rhode Island 19. Cincy 20. Seton Hall 21. NWestern 22. Baylor 23. Xavier 24. Purdue 25. UCLA — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) November 6, 2017

