NEW: URI Edged by Davidson 58-57 in A-10 Championship

The URI men’s basketball team lost the A-10 Championship game 58-57 to third-seeded Davidson on Sunday afternoon in Washington D.C.

Rhode Island will now wait to find out their NCAA Tournament seed and opponent when the bracket is revealed on Sunday night.

Davidson will get the conference’s automatic bid.

URI's Final Possession

After leading 56-52 in the final minutes, URI trailed by one, 58-57, with 29 seconds left in the game with possession of the ball.

Following a timeout, Stanford Robinson’s jump shot from the corner rimmed out and went out of bounds off of a Davidson player to give the Rams the ball back with ten seconds to play.

On URI’s final possession, Jeff Dowtin's straight-away three was an airball with 0.9 seconds left to seal the win for Davidson.

It is Davidson's first-ever A-10 Championship.

URI was led by E.C. Matthews, who poured in 20 points on 7 of 16 shooting from the field.

He was the only URI player to reach double-figures.

URI Rallies in 2nd Half

URI trailed 52-45 with 5:58 to play in the game and Jared Terrell having picked up his fourth foul.

From that point, the Rams rallied.

Sparked by back-to-back threes from Dowtin and Jarvis Garrett, the Rams went on an 11-0 run to take a 56-52 lead capped off by step back three from Matthews with 3:43 to play.

Davidson would rally to take a 58-57 lead and hold on in the final seconds.

URI Holds Lead at Half

After trailing by as much as seven points early int he first half, the Rams trailed 32-29 with 2:36 to play in the first half.

URI’s Fatts Russell went to the free throw line and made one of two shots to cut the Rams deficit to two, 32-30, with 2:10 left to play.

After Davidson turned the ball over on their ensuing possession, the Rams got a three from Robinson off a pass from Jarvis Garrett to take a 33-32 lead.

Rhode Island would take that lead into the half.

