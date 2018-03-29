Top PC, Brown & URI Recruits to Play in All-Star Game Saturday

The game will take place on Saturday, March 31 at CCRI in Warwick.

There will be a dunk contest starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by the game at 7 p.m.

Proceeds will go towards the advancement of Camp Errol Scholarships and Training fund.

Team Drip

David Duke - 6’3” Guard, Providence College Freshman class of 2018

Duke committed to Providence in October as a four-star recruit, according to Scout and the 48th best prospect in the class of 2018 according to 24/7 Sports.

Duke started his high school career at Classical before attending Cushing Academy.

At Classical, Duke led the Purple to the 2016 Division I state championship, averaging 20 points in the playoffs.

At Cushing, Duke helped lead the team to the New England Class AA championship

AJ Reeves - 6’6” Shooting Guard, Providence College Freshman class of 2018

Reeves committed to PC back in June of 2017 as the 49th best player in the class of 2018 and a four-star recruit according to Rivals.com and ESPN.

Reeves averaged 12 points per game while playing for Mass Rivals and shot 46% from three.

David Mitchell - 6’5” forward, Brown University Freshman class of 2018

Mitchell committed to Brown back in October of 2016, ranked as a two-star recruit according to ESPN.

Team Sauce

Dana Tate - 6’7” forward, Rhode Island Freshman class of 2018

Tate signed a letter of intent with URI in June of 2016.

He is ranked as a four-star recruit out of the MacDuffle School in Massachusetts.

