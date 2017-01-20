Three Players Reach Double-Figures in Bryant’s 75-61 Loss to St. Francis

The Bryant Bulldogs saw three players reach double-figures scoring, including freshman Sebastian Townes who poured in 14 points in 21 minutes off the bench, but it was not enough as Bryant fell 75-61 to St. Francis on Thursday night in Pennsylvania.

The Bulldogs fall to 5-15 overall on the season and 2-5 in the NEC.

Bryant Comeback Falls Short

Bryant trailed by 16, 51-35 following a Keith Braxton layup with 15:44 to play in the game.

That is when the Bulldogs started their furious rally.

Two free throws by Nisre Zouzoua cut the St. Francis lead to just one point, 57-56 with 7:18 left to play in the game.

However, St. Francis would take complete control from there, finishing the game on an 18-5 run sparked by a three-point play from Jamaal King to give the Red Flash a 60-56 lead.

They would cruise to a 75-61 win.

The Leaders

Nisre Zouzoua led the Bulldogs with 16 points in the game on 5 of 18 shooting from the field.

Townes followed up with 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds.

Next up

The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday when they visit Robert Morris.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

