Thomas’ 53 Points Leads Celtics to 129-119 Overtime Win Over Wizards in Game 2

Isaiah Thomas scored a playoff career high 53 points, including 29 in the fourth quarter and overtime period, as the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 129-119 in game two at the TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday night.

"Today was a bad day for me being that it's my sisters birthday and being in the hospital for four hours. But there is no way I wasn't gonna play on her birthday, I wanted to win for her," said Thomas after the game.

Thomas is the fourth player in Celtics franchise history to score 50 or more points in a playoff game.

The Celtics take a 2-0 series lead and have won six straight games as the series shifts to Washington.

Celtics Take Over in OT

With the game tied at 114 after regulation, the Wizards took an early lead in the overtime period after Kelly Oubre Jr. knocked down a three to put Washington up 117-114 with 3:55 to play in the period.

From that point, the Celtics would take over.

Thomas would knock down a pull up jumper give the Celtics a 118-117 lead with 2:48 to play in the period.

After an Avery Bradley steal and dunk to give Boston a 120-117 lead Thomas would convert a layup to extend the Celtics lead to 122-117.

After the Wizards cut it to a one possession game on an Ombre dunk, Thomas would knock down a fade away jump shot and pick up a foul to extend the Celtics lead to 125-119 with just over a minute to play.

The Wizards would not score the rest of the way.

Overall, Boston outscored Washington 15-5 in the overtime period and closed the game on a 15-2 run after trailing 17-14.

Series Shifts to Washington

The series now shifts to Washington for game three, which is set for Thursday night at 8 p.m.

