slides: The Patriots History of Playing in Houston

The New England Patriots are headed to Houston to face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

SEE THE PATRIOTS HISTORY OF PLAYING IN HOUSTON BELOW

Since the Patriots began play in 1960 as the Boston Patriots, they hold a 9-10 all-time record when playing in Houston, with four of those wins coming during the Brady/Belichick era.

New England's last win in Houston came during the 2015 regular season when they defeated the Houston Texans 27-6.

Where They Have Played

In their history of playing in Houston, the Patriots have played games in four different stadiums.

Jeppesen Stadium

From 1960 to 1964, the Patriots played the Houston Oilers at Jeppesen Stadium.

The stadium has been home to major concerts like Black Sabbath, The Beach Boys, The Eagles, Allman Brothers and more.

Jeppesen Stadium underwent a major renovation in 2006 and is now home to college football’s Houston Cougars and Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo.

Rice Stadium

From 1965 to 1967, the Patriots and Oilers played games at Rice Stadium, home of the Rice University Owls football team.

In 1974, six years after the Oilers left, Rice Stadium would host the first ever Super Bowl played in Houston. The game saw the Miami Dolphins beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. The Super Bowl would not return to Houston for another 30 years.

Besides sporting events, Rice Stadium hosted the 1962 speech by President John F. Kennedy in which he challenged Americans to send a man to the moon by the end of the decade.

Houston Astrodome

From 1968 to 1988, the Patriots and Oilers played in the Houston Astrodome.

Opened in 1965, the Astrodome was the home to the Oilers, Houston Astros and the part-time home to the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

The first sports game ever played there was a Houston Astros game against the New York Yankees in April of 1965. In the game, Mickey Mantle got both the first hit and home run in the stadium, but the Astros beat New York 2-1.

In December of that year, Judy Garland, of Wizard of Oz fame, played the first concert at the Astrodome. Garland played for 40 minutes, closing her show with “Over the Rainbow.”

The Astrodome closed in 2008 due to multiple code violations. Plans to demolish it have been rejected on numerous occasions.

Reliant/ NRG Stadium

From 2003 to present, the Patriots played the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium, now known as NRG Stadium. NRG Stadium will be home to Super Bowl 51 between the Patriots and Falcons.

This will be the second Super Bowl played in the stadium, and only the third one ever played in the city of Houston.

NRG Stadium previously hosted the 2004 Super Bowl between the Patriots and Carolina Panthers, which saw the Patriots win their second Super Bowl in three years.

The stadium has also hosted international soccer matches and Wrestlemania in 2009.

SEE THE PATRIOTS HISTORY OF PLAYING IN HOUSTON BELOW

Related Slideshow: The Patriots History of Playing in Houston

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.