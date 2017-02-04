video: The 2017 Super Bowl Commercials

One of the best parts of the Super Bowl are the commercials. This year's theme may be political.

Year after year, companies spend millions of dollars on ads featuring incredible stunts and celebrities like Justin Beiber, Melissa McCarthey and others.

Super Bowl commercials are one of the major reasons why the entire country tunes in, whether they are fans of one of the teams or not. Some may not even be fans of football, but they tune in for the commercials.

The commercials are also a big reason why viewers stay on their couch during breaks in the action, they just can not bare to miss a good commercial.

Here is a look at the 2017 Super Bowl commercials.

Prev Next Budweiser: Born the Hard Way Prev Next Febreze: Halftime #Bathroombreak Prev Next Doritos Prev Next Pepsi: Joe Flacco Saves Super Bowl 'Party Poopers' Prev Next Victoria's Secret Prev Next Mr. Clean: Cleaner of Your Dreams Prev Next Heinz Ketchup Prev Next Mercedes Prev Next Squarespace "John Malkovich" Prev Next KFC Prev Next iPhone Prev Next Snickers Prev Next Ford: Go Further Prev Next AT&T Prev Next McDonalds Prev Next Buick Prev Next T Mobile Prev Next Kia Prev Next Lexus Prev Next GoDaddy Prev Next Mountain Dew Prev Next Wix.com Prev Next Sprint Prev Next Yellow Tail Wine Prev





























































































