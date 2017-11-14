Terrell’s 24 Points Not Enough, URI Falls to Nevada 88-81

Jared Terrell poured in 24 points and E.C. Matthews added 18, but the URI Rams men's basketball team fell 88-81 to Nevada on Monday night in Reno.

Nevada shot 44 free throws in the game and made 36 of them, while URI got to the line just 18 times and made ten free throws.

The loss drops URI to 1-1 on the season, while Nevada improves to 2-0.

URI"s Rally Falls Short

After trailing by ten, 38-28, at the half, the Rams rallied to tie the game at 62 and then again at 66 with 8:07 to play in the second half following a layup by E.C. Matthews.

Nevada then went on an 8-2 run to take a 74-68 lead with 3:23 left to play in the game.

The Rams would get within three twice, the first coming on a Matthews three with 3:12 left to play to make it 74-71 Nevada, and the second coming on a Terrell three with 2:38 left to play to make it 77-74 Nevada.

Nevada would get a three from Caleb Martin with 2:05 to play to take an 80-74 lead.

URI’s Nicola Akele would convert a layup to cut it to 80-76 with 1:47 left before Nevada would score the next six points to seal the win.

Nevada would go on to win the game 88-81.

Next Up

URI returns to action on Sunday, November 19 when they host Holy Cross at The Ryan Center.

Game time is set for 1 p.m.

Nevada is the Triple A version of what Fred Hoiberg built at Iowa State in terms of transfers. The Martin twins, Jordan Caroline shine in win over URI. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 14, 2017

