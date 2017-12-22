Terrell’s 16 2nd Half Points Helps URI Beat Iona 80-74

Jared Terrell poured in 16 second-half points to lead the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team to an 80-74 win over the Iona Gaels on Thursday night at the Ryan Center.

“If we had a lesser crowd tonight, I don’t know that the outcome of this game would have been the same. So, I really want to thank our fans for showing up and pushing us yet again,” said head coach Dan Hurley following the game.

Terrell had a total of 23 points in the game on 8 of 17 shooting.

The win improves URI to 7-3 on the season, while Iona drops to 6-6.

URI Edges Iona

After trailing by as much as 9 points, 41-32, in the second half, the Rams trailed 56-55 following a layup from Iona’s Schadrac Casimir with 7:55 to play in the game.

The Rams would take the lead for good with 7:37 to play after Stanford Robinson knocked down two free throws to give the Rams a 57-56 lead.

Robinson had a double-double in the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Back-to-back layups by E.C. Matthews and Robinson would put the Rams up 61-58 with 5:43 to go in the game before Iona would cut it to one point, 61-60.

From that point, URI would extend their lead on back-to-back baskets by Terrell to go up 65-60 with 4:53 to play in the game.

The Rams would build their biggest lead of the game, 71-64, with 2:22 to go on a jump shot by Terrell.

Iona would get as close as four, 78-74, in the final seconds, but Terrell sealed the game at the free throw line.

Next up

URI returns to action on Wednesday, December 27 when they host Florida Gulf Coast.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Guard E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.

Guard Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.

Guard Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.

Forward Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game.

Center Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.

