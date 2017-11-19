Terrell, Berry Lead URI Past Holy Cross 88-66

Andre Berry and Jared Terrell combined for 45 points as the URI Rams men’s basketball team cruised past the Holy Cross Crusaders 88-66 on Sunday afternoon at the Ryan Center.

“I’m happy with the way we played offensively this afternoon. I thought we shared the ball well and that helped open some things up for us. Defensively, I thought we played a lot harder than we did out west against Nevada. When you beat a good team that runs a unique offense like Holy Cross does, you feel good about the win,” said URI head coach Dan Hurley after the game.

Terrell poured in 25 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field, while Berry added a career-high 20 points on 9 of 11 shooting from the field.

Stanford Robinson started in place of E.C. Matthews, who is out 4-6 weeks with a fractured wrist.

URI improves to 2-1 on the season.

URI Uses Strong 2nd Half to Cruise to Win

Leading by three, 40-37, at the half the Rams outscored Holy Cross 48-29 in the second half to cruise to the win.

The Rams led by as much as 12, 60-48 with 10:55 to play in the game before Holy Cross would cut their deficit to five, 62-57, with 8:27 to play in the game after a three from Matt Zignorski.

From there, the Rams would go on a 16-2 run sparked by a Nicola Akele three-point play and capped off by a jumper from Terrell to take a 78-59 lead with 4:53 to play.

Holy Cross would not get closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

Next Up

URI returns to action on Thursday, November 23 when they take on #22 Seton Hall in the first round of the NIT Tournament at the Barclays Center.

Game time is set for 6 p.m.

E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form. Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week. Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List. Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title. Jared Terrell - Senior Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17. Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career. Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games. He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year. In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field. Andre Berry - Senior In two seasons with the Rams, Andre Berry has played in 30 games, but hasn't started any. For his career, Berry has averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in an averaged of six minutes per game. Cyril Langevine - Sophomore Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation. Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block. In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.

