Preservation Society Responds to Vanderbilt Family Letter

May 5, 2015

There are press reports of a letter sent to the Board of Trustees of The Preservation Society of Newport County by some members of the Vanderbilt family. The letter is rife with inaccuracies, and it is regrettable that these inaccuracies have led some members of the family to be displeased with our stewardship and operations.

The Breakers is owned and operated by The Preservation Society of Newport County, an accredited museum of the American Alliance of Museums. The Vanderbilt family sold The Breakers to The Preservation Society of Newport County in 1972, with no restrictions, pledges or promises at "a premium price," according to the attorney who negotiated the sale. Since then the Society has spent over 20 million dollars preserving, restoring and maintaining the building. That expenditure continues today at a rate of about $1.5 million per year.

The Preservation Society's mission is to protect, preserve and present The Breakers and its other historic houses. There are many facets and manifestations to accomplishing this mission. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the Preservation Society's interpretation of this National Historic Landmark is the most highly visitor-valued historic house experience in America. Attendance at The Breakers is at an all-time high and financial support for the Preservation Society has reached record levels, with more than $1,000,000 contributed to its Annual Fund in the fiscal year just ended.

This financial support enables important preservation projects. In the summer of 2014, with the support and approval of the RI Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission (RIHPHC), the Preservation Society undertook time-sensitive and essential preservation of the unique, historic underground boiler room of The Breakers. At the same time, previously damaged fence sections were removed for conservation and restoration. No permanent changes to the landscape occurred. No specimen trees were harmed by the fence removal. No other trees were removed except for those blocking access to the underground boiler room. Our goal is to open the boiler room to public tours in the future.

Future visitors will also benefit year-round from the planned welcome center at The Breakers, which has received every local and state approval. The RIHPHC said the welcome center "will not alter the historic character of The Breakers."

This year the Preservation Society is celebrating 70 years of exemplary stewardship. This includes acknowledging our founders and early supporters and their families through many communications channels, including social media. We have employed portraits of Alice Vanderbilt, wife of the builder; her daughter, the Countess Széchényi; and Katherine Warren, our founding leader. In 2014 members of the Vanderbilt family were paid $90,000 for the portrait of Countess Széchényi in question. The Preservation Society of Newport County owns that portrait. As we celebrate our 70th anniversary in 2015, the Preservation Society is showcasing this beautiful painting, paying homage to one of its earliest supporters.