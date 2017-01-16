video: NEW: Steelers’ Tomlin Calls Patriots “A-Holes” in Facebook Live Video

In a Facebook Live video taken by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown following their win over Kansas City, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calls the New England Patriots -- who they play this coming Sunday in the AFC Championship -- "a--holes."

Tomlin took issue with the timing of each team's games this past weekend.

"We spotted them [a–holes] a day-and-a-half. They played yesterday; our game got moved to tonight. We’re gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the [expletive] morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that ass. But you ain’t got to tell them that we’re coming," said Tomlin.

The Tomlin speech can be heard just after the two-minute mark of the video.

Brown has since deleted the video from his Facebook page.

The Patriots play the Steelers in the AFC Championship on Sunday at 6:40 p.m.

