video: Spieth Plays “Greatest Five Hole” to Win Open Championship
Sunday, July 23, 2017
The moment @JordanSpieth became Champion Golfer of the Year. pic.twitter.com/0RarioxxUU— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 23, 2017
Spieth Rallies on Back 9
After a wild drive resulted in Spieth taking an unplayable and then hitting from the driving range on the par 4 13th, Spieth made bogey to trail Kuchar by one shot with five holes to play.
From that point, Spieth played the last five holes in 5-under par to close the tournament.
Spieth birdied the par 3 14th to tie the lead at 8-under par, and then eagled the par 5 15th to take a two shot lead at 10-under par.
He then birdied 16 and 17 to take a two shot lead into the 18th and seal the win.
It was his second win in as many starts, following a win at the Travelers Championship.
Spieth Makes History
With the win, Spieth becomes the second player to win three legs of the grand slam before the age of 24. The other is Jack Nicklaus.
He is also the youngest American player to win the Open at 23 years old.
Spieth will go for the career grand slam at the PGA Championshp which is set to take place from August 10 to August 13 at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.
Jordan's Brother Steven
Jordan is the older brother of former Brown basketball star Steven Spieth. Jordan came to Brown University to watch his brother’s game back in December of 2016.
It was the first time he came to Brown to watch a game.
Great display of guts, determination and skill. Well done @JordanSpieth!!! #TheOpen— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 23, 2017
What an incredible way to comeback and win. Many congrats @JordanSpieth— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 23, 2017
I have no idea how to describe what we are seeing from Jordan Spieth here. This is the stuff of legend. #BritishOpen— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) July 23, 2017
