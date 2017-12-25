Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 3 of Volvo Ocean Race
Monday, December 25, 2017
“We had to fight very hard for this victory. There’s so much of the race to go. But for now it’s looking good and we’re very happy of course,” said skipper Xabi Fernández moments after crossing the finish line
Leg 3 took the competitors from Cape Town, South Africa to Melbourne, Australia.
This was the second straight leg in which MAPFRE edged Dongfeng Race Team.
Volvo Ocean Race in Newport
The race was last in Newport in 2015 and saw more than 130,000 people visit the Race Village at Fort Adams State Park between May 5 and May 17.
In comparison, 65,000 visited Newport for the 2012 America's Cup finals.
The large crowds during the 12-day event ranked Newport ahead of Abu Dhabi and on equal footing with Cape Town, even though Newport’s population is a fraction of those ports.
See the Standings Below
Leg 3 – Provisional Results –at Sunday 24 December (Leg 3, Day 15) at 16:15 UTC
1. MAPFRE -- FINISHED -- 16:07.21 UTC – 14 days, 04h:07m:21s
2. Dongfeng Race Team -- RACING
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- RACING
4. Team Brunel -- RACING
5. team AkzoNobel -- RACING
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- RACING
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- RACING
Volvo Ocean Race – Current Leaderboard
1. MAPFRE -- FINISHED -- 29 points (after Leg 3)
2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- RACING -- 13 points (after Leg 2)
3. Dongfeng Race Team -- RACING -- 11 points (after Leg 2)
4. team AkzoNobel -- RACING -- 7 points (after Leg 1)
5. Team Brunel -- RACING -- 6 points (after Leg 2)
6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- RACING -- 5 points (after Leg 2)
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- RACING -- 2 points (after Leg 2)
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
