Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 2 of Volvo Ocean Race
Saturday, November 25, 2017
Spain’s team MAPFRE won leg 2 of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race.
Rhode Island’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing finished third.
The Race
MAPFRE trailed Dongfeng Race Team on the long charge to the south, but last weekend, after crossing the Doldrums, 14 days into the leg, navigator Juan Vila and skipper Xabi Fernández made the winning move, a quick gybe to the southwest that Dongfeng didn’t cover.
The team earns 8 points for the Leg 2 victory (7 points plus one bonus point for the win), which is enough to take the overall lead in the race regardless of the finishing positions behind.
For Leg 2, MAPFRE sailed 7,886.5 nautical miles over the ground at an average speed of 17.3 knots.
Leg 2 Standings
1. MAPFRE -- FINISHED -- 15:10.33 UTC – 19 days, 01 hour, 10 minutes, 33 seconds
2. Dongfeng Race Team +37.2 nautical miles
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +62.1
4. Team Brunel +131.6
5. team AkzoNobel +447.1
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +449.4
7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +451.3
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
