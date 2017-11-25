Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 2 of Volvo Ocean Race

Spain’s team MAPFRE won leg 2 of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race.

Rhode Island’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing finished third.

The Race

MAPFRE trailed Dongfeng Race Team on the long charge to the south, but last weekend, after crossing the Doldrums, 14 days into the leg, navigator Juan Vila and skipper Xabi Fernández made the winning move, a quick gybe to the southwest that Dongfeng didn’t cover.

The team earns 8 points for the Leg 2 victory (7 points plus one bonus point for the win), which is enough to take the overall lead in the race regardless of the finishing positions behind.

For Leg 2, MAPFRE sailed 7,886.5 nautical miles over the ground at an average speed of 17.3 knots.

Leg 2 Standings

1. MAPFRE -- FINISHED -- 15:10.33 UTC – 19 days, 01 hour, 10 minutes, 33 seconds

2. Dongfeng Race Team +37.2 nautical miles

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +62.1

4. Team Brunel +131.6

5. team AkzoNobel +447.1

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +449.4

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +451.3

