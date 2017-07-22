video: Sale Strikes Out 9, Red Sox Cruise Past Angels 6-2 in LA

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine as the Red Sox cruised past the LA Angels 6-2 on Friday night in LA.

Sale improves to 12-4 on the season while his nine strikeouts gives him a major league leading total of 200 on the season.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 55-43 on the season.

Red Sox Take Control Early

The Red Sox took full control of the game in the first inning, scoring 5 runs with six of the first seven batters getting a hit.

Mookie Betts hit a lead off double to center field and then scored on an Andrew Benintendi single to put Boston up 1-0.

Benintendi would score on a single by Mitch Moreland and Moreland would later score on a wild pitch to put the Red Sox up 3-0.

Hanley Ramirez would score on a single by Xander Bogaerts to put Boston up 4-0.

Bogaert’s would cap off the scoring in the inning after he crossed home plate on a double to right field by Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Red Sox would add another run in the fourth to go up 6-0 after Bradley Jr. scored on a Mookie Betts single.

The Angels would get one run in the seventh and one in the ninth, but would get no closer as the Red Sox would win 6-2.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Angels continue their series on Saturday, July 22 at 9 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s David Price against LA’s J.C. Ramirez.

