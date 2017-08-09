Sale Strikes Out 13, Red Sox Beat Tampa 2-0 for 7th Straight Win

Chris Sale is nasty ���� pic.twitter.com/BcZMsbaQmU — Kent Murphy (@KentMurphy) August 9, 2017

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale gave up only two hits and struck out 13 batters as the Boston Red Sox shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Tuesday night in Tampa Bay.

Boston has now won seven straight games.

Sale reaches double digit strikeouts for the 15th time this season, the first time that has been done since 2002 when Randy Johnson did it.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 64-49 on the season and now hold a four game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Red Sox Shut Out Tampa

The Red Sox got on the board in the 4th inning when Dustin Pedroia scored on a fielder’s choice following a bad throw by Tampa Bay pitcher Austin Pruitt.

Sale gave up singles to Tampa’s Wilson Ramos in the fifth inning and Peter Bourjos in the sixth inning.

Tampa would not get a runner to second base until the seventh inning.

Boston added to their lead in the top of the ninth when Jackie Bradley Jr. hit an RBI single off Tampa Bay reliever Ryne Stanek to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his 28th save of the season.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Rays wrap up their brief two game series on Wednesday, August 9 at 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston's Rick Porcello against Tampa's Jake Odorizzi.

Chris Sale has averaged 13.38 SO/9.0 IP vs. the Rays, the highest mark for any pitcher against a single opponent since 1920 (min. 75.0 IP). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 8, 2017

Chris Sale with 227 K's on the year, chasing Pedro's 313 in 1999 ... needs 86 K's over his last 9 starts to get there — Ken Laird (@KenLairdWEEI) August 9, 2017

