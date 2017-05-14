Sale Records 12 Strikeouts, Red Sox Beat Rays 6-3

Chris Sale recorded double digit strikeouts for the seventh straight game, fanning 12 Tampa Bay batters as the Red Sox would beat the Rays 6-3 on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Sale went seven innings and gave up three runs and two hit, both home runs, to grab his fourth win of the season.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 19-17 on the season.

5th Inning Rally Gives Red Sox Win

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, the Red Sox offense erupted for four runs in the inning.

Boston’s Devin Marrero hit a two-run double off the Green Monster against Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell to start off the scoring and give the Red Sox a 4-3 lead.

Mookie Betts then followed with an RBI double, and Xander Bogaerts would cap off the scoring with a a run-scoring ground ball to put Boston up 6-3.

Betts had a two run home run earlier in the game.

Craig Kimbrel would come on and pick up his 11th save of the season.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Rays close their series on Sunday, May 14 with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Drew Pomeranz against Tampa’s Matt Andries.

