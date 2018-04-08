Sail Newport to Kick-Off Countdown to Volvo Ocean Race Stopover With Pep Rally

The countdown to the Volvo Ocean Race’ s Newport Stopover is on.

Sunday, April 8 will mark 30 days until the opening of the Race Village at Fort Adams State Park and organizers of the race are holding a free pep rally to kick-off the countdown.

Free Pep Rally

The pep rally will begin at noon with a shoreside clean-up run by Clean Ocean Access.

The afternoon will offer free to the public, family activities, entertainment, a rugby game and food and drink availability. Parking at Fort Adams is free.

See the schedule below:

12:00: Shore side clean-up, meet at Sail Newport, 72 Fort Adams Drive, Fort Adams State Park

1:45 p.m.: Youth sailors, rugby players and the Roger's High School ROTC will lead a parade of flags

2:00 p.m.: Coin toss and start of the rugby game by General Christopher P. Callahan, adjunct General and Commanding General of the R.I. National Guard

Family activities will include: National Guard rock climbing wall, lawn games, face painting, merchandise from the Volvo Ocean Race gear for sale, signing of the Clean Seas Pledge and music

Visitors will be able to learn about volunteering for the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover and, buy a chance to win two seats on a Volvo Ocean Race boat during racing in Newport

Food will be available to purchase from McGraths Clambakes and Fork in the Road

Heineken and Mount Gay Rum drinks will be available to purchase for those 21 and over

