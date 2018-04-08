Sail Newport to Kick-Off Countdown to Volvo Ocean Race Stopover With Pep Rally
Sunday, April 08, 2018
Sunday, April 8 will mark 30 days until the opening of the Race Village at Fort Adams State Park and organizers of the race are holding a free pep rally to kick-off the countdown.
Free Pep Rally
The pep rally will begin at noon with a shoreside clean-up run by Clean Ocean Access.
The afternoon will offer free to the public, family activities, entertainment, a rugby game and food and drink availability. Parking at Fort Adams is free.
See the schedule below:
12:00: Shore side clean-up, meet at Sail Newport, 72 Fort Adams Drive, Fort Adams State Park
1:45 p.m.: Youth sailors, rugby players and the Roger's High School ROTC will lead a parade of flags
2:00 p.m.: Coin toss and start of the rugby game by General Christopher P. Callahan, adjunct General and Commanding General of the R.I. National Guard
- Family activities will include: National Guard rock climbing wall, lawn games, face painting, merchandise from the Volvo Ocean Race gear for sale, signing of the Clean Seas Pledge and music
- Visitors will be able to learn about volunteering for the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover and, buy a chance to win two seats on a Volvo Ocean Race boat during racing in Newport
- Food will be available to purchase from McGraths Clambakes and Fork in the Road
- Heineken and Mount Gay Rum drinks will be available to purchase for those 21 and over
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
