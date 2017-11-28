Russell’s Career-High 20 Points Helps URI Cruise Past Brown 86-62

THAT'S 20 FOR THE KID!!!!!! ������ pic.twitter.com/FvTydWabKG — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) November 29, 2017

Freshman Fatts Russell poured in a career-high 20 points off the bench and the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team cruised past in-state rival Brown 86-62 on Tuesday night at the Ryan Center.

The 20 points came on 7 of 11 shooting from the field, including 5 of 6 from three.

The win improves the Rams to 4-2 on the season, while Brown drops to 4-3.

The Rams have now won six straight games over Brown and 15 of the last 16.

URI Cruises to Win

The Rams got off to a fast start and never looked back.

Leading 10-4 with 14:28 to play after Brown’s Joshua Howard converted a layup, URI went on a 14-5 run capped off by a Jeff Dowtin layup to take a 24-9 lead with 7:35 to play.

Brown would cut their deficit to 10, 28-18, on a Matt DeWolf free throw with 3:39 to play, however, URI would close the half on a 15-7 run to take a 43-25 lead into the break.

Jared Terrell would add 16 points and Dowtin would add 14 for the Rams, who would cruise to the win in the second half.

Brown was led by Brandon Anderson, who poured in 18 points.

Next Up

URI returns to action on Saturday, December 2 when they host Providence at the Ryan Center.

Game time is set for 5 p.m.

Brown is also back in action on December 2 when they host Central Connecticut at the Pizzitola Center.

Game time is set for 2 p.m.

It's the Fatts Russell show here as the Rhody freshman put up a career-high 13 points so far - all within the last 3:31 of the half! - sending URI into the break with a 43-25 lead over Brown! pic.twitter.com/vZeYiQ1lDr — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) November 29, 2017

