Rowe’s Stoppage Time Goal Lifts Revs Over Impact 3-2

In their final game of the season, the New England Revolution earned their first road win of the season, beating the Montreal Impact 3-2 on Sunday in Montreal.

The Revolution finish the season with a record of 13-15-6, while the Impact finish with an 11-17-6.

Rowe Wins it for Revs

With the game tied at two in stoppage time, Kelyn Rowe fired a shot from beyond the 18-yard box past Montreal keeper Maxime Crepeau to give the Revolution the 3-2 win.

The Revolution had a 2-1 lead late in the game, but Montreal’s Matteo Mancosu tied it in the 90th minute.

Diego Fagundez and Krisztian Nemeth also scored for the Revolution.

