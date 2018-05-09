Rory McIlroy Highlights 2018 CVS Health Charity Classic Field

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy is among the professional golfers highlighting the 2018 CVS Health Charity Classic field.

The CVS Classic is set for Monday, June 25 at Rhode Island Country Club.

McIlroy is currently the eighth-ranked player in the world and is just one of four players in history to win three majors before the age of 25.

He won the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship and 2014 PGA Championship.

He previously ranked number one in the world for 95 straight weeks.

2018 CVS Charity Classic

This year’s golf tournament is a one-day event featuring 18 professional golfers spread across the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and PGA Champions Tour.

Along with McIlroy, the field includes two-time CVS Classic Champion Keegan Bradley, 2003 U.S. Open Champion Jim Furyk; LPGA tour stars Morgan Pressel, Lexi Thompson, and Christie Kerr; and longtime veterans Colin Montgomerie and Mark O’Meara. Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade continue to host the event.

“We are excited to celebrate 20 years of great golf for great charities. We are grateful to the golf professionals who come out each year to support our nonprofit community and proud to host a series of events that everyone in our home state can enjoy,” said Eileen Howard Boone, tournament chairperson for the CVS Health Charity Classic.

Each team will be made up of one player from each respective Tour. The top two scores from each hole per team will be counted towards its final score.

The lowest team score at the end of 18 holes will be named the Champions of the 2018 Charity Classic

Team pairings will be released as the event gets closer.

The Charity Classic has donated more than $21 million to area nonprofits since 1999 and will celebrate 20 years in 2018.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.