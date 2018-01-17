Robinson’s Double-Double Helps URI Cruise Past UMass 73-51

Third 3⃣ of the night for Jared Terrell puts Rhody ahead of UMass, 55-37, with 12:30 to go pic.twitter.com/WdxQeqvEGe — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) January 18, 2018

Stanford Robinson poured in 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the URI Rams cruised past UMass 73-51 on Wednesday night at the Ryan Center.

The win improves the Rams to 14-3 overall and 6-0 in the A-10.

Rams Cruise Past UMass

The Rams led 9-6 with 14:23 left in the first half before taking control.

Sparked by back-to-back Jared Terrell layups, URI went on a 13-2 run to take a 24-8 lead capped off by an E.C. Matthews dunk.

UMass would get within ten, 28-18, with 4:01 left to play in the half before the Rams would go on a 12-2 run to take a 40-20 lead at the break.

The Rams would cruise to the win in the second half as UMass would not get closer than 14 points.

Terrell led URI with 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting in the game.

Next up

The Rams return to action on Saturday, January 20 when they visit Dayton.

Game time is set for 1 p.m.

Rhode Island beats UMass to start 6-0 in the Atlantic 10 for the first time in 36 years. Rams have the deepest back court in the country. And it may not be close. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 18, 2018

