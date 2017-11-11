Robinson’s 18 Points Helps URI Roll UNC Asheville 84-60

Senior Stanford Robinson poured in 18 points off the bench while recording seven steals as the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team cruised past UNC Asheville 84-60 at the Ryan Center on Friday night.

Coming into the game, Robinson’s status was uncertain after he was arrested last week and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and simple assault.

Robinson also had three rebounds and two assists as the Rams start the season 1-0.

URI Cruises to Win

URI would hold an 8-5 lead at the first media timeout before exploding on a 15-5 run to take a 23-10 lead with 9:45 left in the half following two foul shots by E.C. Matthews.

The Rams would be up 33-24 at the final media timeout, before closing the half on a 7-0 run capped off by a three by freshman Fatts Russell to take a 40-24 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, URI built up a 28 point lead when Robinson converted a layup with 10:03 to play in the game to put the Rams up 66-38.

URI would cruise to the season-opening win.

Andre Berry made his first career start and poured in 15 points in 17 minutes of action to help URI to the win.

Next up

The Rams return to action on Monday, November 13 when they visit Nevada.

Game time is set for 11:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.

Rhode Island just beat up on a very good UNC Asheville team 84-60. #URI — Tony Patelis (@CollegeHoopNews) November 11, 2017

