Robinson’s 18 Points Helps URI Roll UNC Asheville 84-60
Saturday, November 11, 2017
Coming into the game, Robinson’s status was uncertain after he was arrested last week and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and simple assault.
Robinson also had three rebounds and two assists as the Rams start the season 1-0.
URI Cruises to Win
URI would hold an 8-5 lead at the first media timeout before exploding on a 15-5 run to take a 23-10 lead with 9:45 left in the half following two foul shots by E.C. Matthews.
The Rams would be up 33-24 at the final media timeout, before closing the half on a 7-0 run capped off by a three by freshman Fatts Russell to take a 40-24 lead into the locker room.
In the second half, URI built up a 28 point lead when Robinson converted a layup with 10:03 to play in the game to put the Rams up 66-38.
URI would cruise to the season-opening win.
Andre Berry made his first career start and poured in 15 points in 17 minutes of action to help URI to the win.
Next up
The Rams return to action on Monday, November 13 when they visit Nevada.
Game time is set for 11:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.
Rhode Island just beat up on a very good UNC Asheville team 84-60. #URI— Tony Patelis (@CollegeHoopNews) November 11, 2017
Related Slideshow: URI Rams Basketball 2017-18 Projected Starting Lineup
Guard
E.C. Matthews - Redshirt Senior
E.C. Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season, now two years removed from ACL surgery. The Rams will need him to regain his form.
Matthews missed a couple of weeks during the preseason with knee tendinitis, but has since returned to practice and did play in URI's "secret scrimmage" against Harvard last week.
Prior to the start of this season, Matthews was named to the first preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day. He is also on the John Wooden Award Watch List.
Last season, Matthews averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field. In the A-10 Tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Guard
Jared Terrell - Senior
Jared Terrell was named to second preseason All-Atlantic 10 team during A-10 Media Day.
He returns to the Rams after averaging 13 points, three rebounds and one steal per game in 2016-17.
Terrell will look to build off last season in which he shot 42 % from the field - the highest of his career.
Guard
Jeff Dowtin - Sophomore
Jeff Dowtin is coming off a freshman season in which he started the final 19 games, including both NCAA Tournament games.
He averaged six points and two assists in 22 minutes of action per game last season while also recording 17 steals on the year.
In URI's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, Dowtin poured in a career-high 23 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field.
Center
Cyril Langevine - Sophomore
Cyril Langevine will make the start at one of the forward positions as the Rams will try to replace Hassan Martin, who they lost to graduation.
Last season, Langevine played in 35 games and started five games for URI averaging three point, five rebounds, and one block.
In URI's NCAA game against Oregon, Langevine had a near double-double with nine rebounds and nine points. He also had three steals.
