Robinson’s Buzzer Beating Three Lifts #24 URI Over Duquesne 61-58

With the game tied at 58, URI 's Stanford Robinson knocked down a corner three just before the buzzer to lift the Rams to a 61-58 win over Duquesne on Saturday afternoon at the Ryan Center.

URI has now won 12 straight games and 16 straight conference games dating back to last season.

The win improves the Rams to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the A-10.

Duquesne falls to 14-8 overall and 5-4 in the conference.

URI Storms Back to Beat Duquesne

URI trailed by as much as 15 points, 38-23, with 16:14 left to play in the game before going on a 15-4 run to cut Duquesne’s lead to 42-38 with 8:59 to play following a jump shot by Jared Terrell.

Duquesne would push their lead to as much as six points, 44-38, before the URI went on a 7-1 run to tie the game at 45 with 6:49 to play on a jumper by E.C. Matthews.

URI would take their first lead since the first half with 4:38 to play when Robinson converted a layup to put the Rams up 51-49 with 4:38 to play in the game.

Rhode Island would lead 58-56 with 1:04 to play before Duquesne’s Eric Williams tied the game at 58 with a layup with 28 seconds to go.

On Rhode Island’s final possession, sophomore guard Jeff Dowtin found Robinson in the corner in front of the URI bench for the game-winning three with no time left on the clock.

The Rams were led by Matthews, who poured in 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field. Terrell followed up with 12 points.

Next Up

URI returns to action on Tuesday, January 30 when they visit UMass.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Stan Robinson with the GW three-point shot at the buzzer as Rhode Island beats Duquesne by three. Rams remain perfect in Atlantic 10 play. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 27, 2018

