video: Robert Kraft Purchases Franchise in New Overwatch League for $20 Million

Patriots and Revolution owner Robert Kraft has purchased a franchised in the new “Overwatch League” for $20 million.

The International e-sports league includes seven teams based in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Miami-Orlando, San Francisco, Shanghai and Seoul.

Other league owners include New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, Immortals CEO Noah Whinston, and Misfits Gaming CEO and Co-founder Ben Spoont.

Overwatch

The video game features two teams made up of six players, with each player selecting one of 24 pre-defined characters.

In the game, players look to kill their opponents and attack other team’s control points on the map.

Matches for the league’s first season will begin in Los Angeles before going across the country.

The league is expected to start before the end of the year.

Related Slideshow: Richest Owners in Sports - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.