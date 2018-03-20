RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing Returns to Action in Leg 7 of Volvo Ocean Race
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Vestas 11th Hour Racing sat out the last leg of the race after their ship needed repairs.
“It feels good to be back on the water. We’re a little on the back foot but I guess that’s to be expected. We feel good that we’ve got another 7,000 miles ahead of us. It’s all or nothing – we treat every leg the same. We certainly couldn’t try any harder,” said Vestas skipper Charlie Enright.
Leg 7
The fleet is approximately 24 hours into leg 7, which takes them from Auckland to Itajaí, Brazil.
Dongfeng Race team and MAPFRE jumped out to an early lead on the opening day of the leg before Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team AkzoNobel skirted around the outside of the fleet to take a slim lead.
There are currently just 17 miles separating first place Turn The Tide on Plastic and seventh-placed Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag.
See the Standings Below
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
