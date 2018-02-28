RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing Doesn’t Sail, AkzoNobel Wins Leg 6 of Volvo Ocean Race
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
The decision to not sail has dropped Vestas from third place to fifth place in the overall standings.
According to Volvo Ocean Race, the team is expected to release an update over the coming days.
Team AkzoNobel Wins Leg 6
Team AkzoNobel won leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race, going 6,344 miles from Hong Kong to Auckland in 20 days, 9 hours and 17 minutes and 26 seconds.
It’s the first leg win for team AkzoNobel and earns them 8 points on the leaderboard, moving them to fourth place overall.
“It’s been a 6,500-mile match race, it’s unreal. I’ve never sailed a race like this in my life. We’ve always been in each other’s sights. They were always there. It’s been neck and neck. Huge respect to Scallywag, they never stopped fighting and we never stopped defending. I’m so proud of our crew. They never flinched,” said Tienpont.
The Race
Team AkzoNobel and SHK/Scallywag built up a significant lead over the rest of the field and were head to head down the stretch.
In the end, the margin at the finish was just two minutes between first and second place.
“Our team never gives up. We just didn’t pull it off this time. We had our chances, but AkzoNobel were just a little bit too good this time. But we’ve come a long way since leg one,” said Scallywag skipper David Witt.
See the Standings Below
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
