RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing Mast Breaks During Leg 7 of Volvo Ocean Race

Rhode Island’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing dismasted in the midst of leg 7 of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race.

According to race officials, the team is safe and are not in immediate danger.

At the time of the incident, Vestas was approximately 100 miles southeast of the Falkland Islands.

Other boats in the fleet are in the area were informed of the situation in case they needed to give assistance

Vestas Dimasted

According to race officials, “the team reported that the mast broke at 15:59 UTC and Race Control was informed of the situation at 16:15 UTC on Friday afternoon.

At the time of the dismasting, Vestas 11th Hour Racing was sailing in a 25 to 30 knot northerly wind with 3 metre waves.”

Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race

Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017



Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon stopover. Photo by Konrad Frost/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.

Prev Next Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.



Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

Prev Next Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017



Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November



Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race Prev Next Prev





































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.