RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing Mast Breaks During Leg 7 of Volvo Ocean Race
Sunday, April 01, 2018
According to race officials, the team is safe and are not in immediate danger.
At the time of the incident, Vestas was approximately 100 miles southeast of the Falkland Islands.
Other boats in the fleet are in the area were informed of the situation in case they needed to give assistance
Vestas Dimasted
According to race officials, “the team reported that the mast broke at 15:59 UTC and Race Control was informed of the situation at 16:15 UTC on Friday afternoon.
At the time of the dismasting, Vestas 11th Hour Racing was sailing in a 25 to 30 knot northerly wind with 3 metre waves.”
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Related Articles
- Team USA Announced for 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
- Brad Read, Volvo Ocean Race Joins Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE
- 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off in Spain, Comes to Newport May 8
- Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Names Brisius, Salén as President & Co-President
- NEW: Volvo Ocean Race Names Mark Turner CEO
- NEW: Dates Set for Volvo Ocean Race’s Return to RI in May of 2018
- Team Alvimedica Wins Ninth Leg of Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Is Close To Announcing Return To Rhode Island
- Take a Look Back at the Volvo Ocean Race in Newport
- EXCLUSIVE: Volvo Ocean Race Is Targeting Return to Newport in 2018
- Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 2 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Mt. Gay Rum to Sponsor Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover
- RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing Doesn’t Sail, AkzoNobel Wins Leg 6 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Team Discovers Abandoned Ship in Pacific Ocean During Leg 6
- Volvo Ocean Race Generates Nearly 100M Euros in Spain, How Much in Newport?
- Commerce RI’s Salamano Talks About the Economic Impact of Volvo Ocean Race
- RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing Returns to Action in Leg 7 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Leg 6 of 2018 Volvo Ocean Race Kicks Off
- China’s Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Wins Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Volvo Ocean Race Week 9 Highlights
- Spain’s Team MAPFRE Takes Leg 3 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Dongfeng, AkzoNobel Take Commanding Lead in Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Man Falls Overboard During Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
- Man Falls Overboard During Leg 7 of Volvo Ocean Race