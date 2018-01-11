RI’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing Captures Incredible Video of Whale in Pacific Ocean
Thursday, January 11, 2018
Leg 4 of the race takes teams from Melbourne, Australia to Hong Kong, China.
"These the things you only really see when you're out here in the middle of the ocean. It's a nice reminder as well of how important it is is that we're spreading our message of sustainability and keeping the oceans clean and preserving nature,” said navigator Simon Fisher.
Vestas is tied for second in the overall standings and expect to arrive in Hong Kong late next week.
The race comes to the U.S. with the only North American stopover in Newport from May 8-20, 2018.
