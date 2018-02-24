Welcome! Login | Register

RI’s Murphy Listed Among Over 50 Players Named in FBI’s College Basketball Probe

Saturday, February 24, 2018

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Erik Murphy

South Kingstown’s Erik Murphy is one of more than 50 current and former college basketball players named as part of an FBI probe into the corruption in college basketball. 

The FBI documents obtained by Yahoo Sports lists players from more than 20 Division I basketball programs who have been identified as potentially breaking NCAA rules by receiving benefits. 

According to the documents, Murphy accepted a $260 loan from ASM Sports while playing at the University of Florida. 

ASM Sports is the agency he signed with before being drafted by the NBA’s Chicago Bulls in 2013. 

In a tweet, Murphy said he accepted the money “from my agent during pre-draft workouts post graduation from UF”

He currently plays overseas in Finland. 

Local schools such as Providence, University of Rhode Island, Bryant and Brown are not listed in the report. 

The Report 

In the FBI’s report, at least six players are identified as receiving payments of more than $10,000. 

Notable players on that list include the NBA’s #1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz, who received $10,000, while former NC State star Dennis Smith Jr. received $117,000 in loans. 

Schools listed as having players who possibly violated NCAA rules include Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas among others. 

"These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules,” said NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement released on Friday. 

The FBI has been working on this investigation over the last two years. 

Related Slideshow: The 51 Current & Former College Basketball Players Named in FBI Probe

Kevin Knox

School: Kentucky

Amount: Amount not specified 

*Knox currently plays for Kentucky 

Collin Sexton

School: Alabama 

Amount: Amount not specified 

* Sexton currently plays for Alabama

 

PHOTO: Alabama

Prince Ibeh

School: Texas 

Amount: $37.35

 

PHOTO: University of Texas

Malcolm Brogdon

School: Virginia

Amount: $64.16

 

PHOTO: NBA.com

Brice Johnson

School: North Carolina

Amount: $100.09

Wendell Carter

School: Duke 

Amount: $106.35

*Carter is currently playing with Duke

 

PHOTO: ACC

Isaiah Taylor

School: Texas

Amount: $146.36

 

PHOTO: University of Texas

Kendall Gray

School: Delaware State

Amount: $171.25

 

PHOTO: Delaware State

Patrick McCaw

School: UNLV 

Amount: $178.01

 

PHOTO: Twitter

Wade Baldwin

School: Vanderbilt

Amount: $182.57

 

PHOTO: Vanderbilt Athletics

Erik Murphy 

School: Florida 

Amount: $260.00

 

PHOTO: Twitter

Brendan Haywood

School: North Carolina

Amount: $351.17

Miles Bridges

School: Michigan State 

Amount: $470.00

* Bridges currently plays for Michigan State

 

PHOTO: Twitter

Dejounte Murray

School: Washington 

Amount: $500.00

 

PHOTO: NBA

Edmond Sumner

School: Xavier

Amount: $554.16

 

PHOTO: Xavier 

Lavoy Allen

School: Temple

Amount: $623.35

Malik Beasley

School: Florida State

Amount: $637.81

Loren Jackson

School: Long Beach State / Akron

Amount: $700.00

Anthony Brown

School: Stanford

Amount: $1,000.00

Eric Davis

School: Texas

Amount: $1,000.00

 

PHOTO: University of Texas

Michael Beasley

School: Kansas State

Amount: $1,000.00

Jaron Blossomgame

School: Clemson

Amount: $1,100.00

Johnnie Parker

School: Missouri

Amount: $1,200.00

 

*Parker is currently on Missouri's coaching staff

Josh Jackson 

School: Kansas 

Amount: $1,254.16

Marlon Irving

School: Not Specified 

Amount: $1,326.00

Malik Pope

School: San Diego State

Amount: $1,400.00

Maalik Wayns

School: Villanova

Amount: $1,180.94

Kyle O'Quinn

School: Norfolk State

Amount: $1,887.06

 

PHOTO: Norfolk State

Bennie Boatwright

School: Southern California 

Amount: $2,000.00

*Boatwright currently plays for USC

 

PHOTO: USC

Chimezie Metu

School: Southern California

Amount: $2,000.00

*Metu currently plays for USC. 

 

PHOTO: USC

DJ Newbill

School: Penn State

Amount: $2,000.00

*Newbill currently plays for Penn State

Milt Palacio

School: Colorado State / Idaho

Amount: $2,000.00

*Palacio is currently on the Idaho coaching staff

Juan Palacios

School: Louisville

Amount: $2,355.74

Fred Van Vleet

School: Wichita State

Amount: $3,070.00

Chaz Williams

School: Massachusetts

Amount: $3,600.00

Brian Bowen

School: Louisville / South Carolina

Amount: $4,232.46

*Bowen currently plays for South Carolina

 

PHOTO: Twitter

Nerlens Noel

School: Kentucky

Amount: $4,350.00

 

PHOTO: Kentucky

Jared Jeffries

School: Indiana 

Amount: $4,827.77

Antonio Pena

School: Villanova

Amount: $5,000.00

Kyle Lowry

School: Villanova

Amount: $5,927.51

P.J. Dozier

School: S. Carolina

Amount: $6,115

Markelle Fultz

School: Washington

Amount: $10,800.00

 

PHOTO: Washington

Kyle Kuzma

School: Utah

Amount: $12,000.00

 

PHOTO: Twitter

Diamond Stone

School: Maryland 

Amount: $14,303.80

Omar Carter

School: Appalachian State / Charleston Southern

Amount: $15,000.00

 

PHOTO: Omar Carter Foundation

Elijah Johnson

School: Kansas

Amount: $15,020.00

Tim Quarterman

School: LSU

Amount: $16,000.00

Isaiah Whitehead

School: Seton Hall

Amount: $37,657.00

Bam Adebayo

School: Kentucky

Amount: $48,500.00

Jarell Martin

School: LSU

Amount: $52,472.72

Dennis Smith

School: NC State

Amount: $117,000.00

 
 

