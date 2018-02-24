RI’s Murphy Listed Among Over 50 Players Named in FBI’s College Basketball Probe

South Kingstown’s Erik Murphy is one of more than 50 current and former college basketball players named as part of an FBI probe into the corruption in college basketball.

The FBI documents obtained by Yahoo Sports lists players from more than 20 Division I basketball programs who have been identified as potentially breaking NCAA rules by receiving benefits.

According to the documents, Murphy accepted a $260 loan from ASM Sports while playing at the University of Florida.

ASM Sports is the agency he signed with before being drafted by the NBA’s Chicago Bulls in 2013.

In a tweet, Murphy said he accepted the money “from my agent during pre-draft workouts post graduation from UF”

He currently plays overseas in Finland.

Local schools such as Providence, University of Rhode Island, Bryant and Brown are not listed in the report.

The Report

In the FBI’s report, at least six players are identified as receiving payments of more than $10,000.

Notable players on that list include the NBA’s #1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz, who received $10,000, while former NC State star Dennis Smith Jr. received $117,000 in loans.

Schools listed as having players who possibly violated NCAA rules include Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas among others.

"These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules,” said NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement released on Friday.

The FBI has been working on this investigation over the last two years.

Prev Next Kevin Knox School: Kentucky Amount: Amount not specified *Knox currently plays for Kentucky Prev Next Collin Sexton School: Alabama Amount: Amount not specified * Sexton currently plays for Alabama PHOTO: Alabama Prev Next Prince Ibeh School: Texas Amount: $37.35 PHOTO: University of Texas Prev Next Malcolm Brogdon School: Virginia Amount: $64.16 PHOTO: NBA.com Prev Next Brice Johnson School: North Carolina Amount: $100.09 Prev Next Wendell Carter School: Duke Amount: $106.35 *Carter is currently playing with Duke PHOTO: ACC Prev Next Isaiah Taylor School: Texas Amount: $146.36 PHOTO: University of Texas Prev Next Kendall Gray School: Delaware State Amount: $171.25 PHOTO: Delaware State Prev Next Patrick McCaw School: UNLV Amount: $178.01 PHOTO: Twitter Prev Next Wade Baldwin School: Vanderbilt Amount: $182.57 PHOTO: Vanderbilt Athletics Prev Next Erik Murphy School: Florida Amount: $260.00 PHOTO: Twitter Prev Next Brendan Haywood School: North Carolina Amount: $351.17 Prev Next Miles Bridges School: Michigan State Amount: $470.00 * Bridges currently plays for Michigan State PHOTO: Twitter Prev Next Dejounte Murray School: Washington Amount: $500.00 PHOTO: NBA Prev Next Edmond Sumner School: Xavier Amount: $554.16 PHOTO: Xavier Prev Next Lavoy Allen School: Temple Amount: $623.35 Prev Next Malik Beasley School: Florida State Amount: $637.81 Prev Next Loren Jackson School: Long Beach State / Akron Amount: $700.00 Prev Next Anthony Brown School: Stanford Amount: $1,000.00 Prev Next Eric Davis School: Texas Amount: $1,000.00 PHOTO: University of Texas Prev Next Michael Beasley School: Kansas State Amount: $1,000.00 Prev Next Jaron Blossomgame School: Clemson Amount: $1,100.00 Prev Next Johnnie Parker School: Missouri Amount: $1,200.00 *Parker is currently on Missouri's coaching staff Prev Next Josh Jackson School: Kansas Amount: $1,254.16 Prev Next Marlon Irving School: Not Specified Amount: $1,326.00 Prev Next Malik Pope School: San Diego State Amount: $1,400.00 Prev Next Maalik Wayns School: Villanova Amount: $1,180.94 Prev Next Kyle O'Quinn School: Norfolk State Amount: $1,887.06 PHOTO: Norfolk State Prev Next Bennie Boatwright School: Southern California Amount: $2,000.00 *Boatwright currently plays for USC PHOTO: USC Prev Next Chimezie Metu School: Southern California Amount: $2,000.00 *Metu currently plays for USC. PHOTO: USC Prev Next DJ Newbill School: Penn State Amount: $2,000.00 *Newbill currently plays for Penn State Prev Next Milt Palacio School: Colorado State / Idaho Amount: $2,000.00 *Palacio is currently on the Idaho coaching staff Prev Next Juan Palacios School: Louisville Amount: $2,355.74 Prev Next Fred Van Vleet School: Wichita State Amount: $3,070.00 Prev Next Chaz Williams School: Massachusetts Amount: $3,600.00 Prev Next Brian Bowen School: Louisville / South Carolina Amount: $4,232.46 *Bowen currently plays for South Carolina PHOTO: Twitter Prev Next Nerlens Noel School: Kentucky Amount: $4,350.00 PHOTO: Kentucky Prev Next Jared Jeffries School: Indiana Amount: $4,827.77 Prev Next Antonio Pena School: Villanova Amount: $5,000.00 Prev Next Kyle Lowry School: Villanova Amount: $5,927.51 Prev Next P.J. Dozier School: S. Carolina Amount: $6,115 Prev Next Markelle Fultz School: Washington Amount: $10,800.00 PHOTO: Washington Prev Next Kyle Kuzma School: Utah Amount: $12,000.00 PHOTO: Twitter Prev Next Diamond Stone School: Maryland Amount: $14,303.80 Prev Next Omar Carter School: Appalachian State / Charleston Southern Amount: $15,000.00 PHOTO: Omar Carter Foundation Prev Next Elijah Johnson School: Kansas Amount: $15,020.00 Prev Next Tim Quarterman School: LSU Amount: $16,000.00 Prev Next Isaiah Whitehead School: Seton Hall Amount: $37,657.00 Prev Next Bam Adebayo School: Kentucky Amount: $48,500.00 Prev Next Jarell Martin School: LSU Amount: $52,472.72 Prev Next Dennis Smith School: NC State Amount: $117,000.00 Prev









































































































































































































