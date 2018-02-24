RI’s Murphy Listed Among Over 50 Players Named in FBI’s College Basketball Probe
Saturday, February 24, 2018
GoLocalProv News Team
Erik Murphy
South Kingstown’s Erik Murphy is one of more than 50 current and former college basketball players named as part of an FBI probe into the corruption in college basketball.
The FBI documents obtained by Yahoo Sports lists players from more than 20 Division I basketball programs who have been identified as potentially breaking NCAA rules by receiving benefits.
According to the documents, Murphy accepted a $260 loan from ASM Sports while playing at the University of Florida.
ASM Sports is the agency he signed with before being drafted by the NBA’s Chicago Bulls in 2013.
In a tweet, Murphy said he accepted the money “from my agent during pre-draft workouts post graduation from UF”
He currently plays overseas in Finland.
Local schools such as Providence, University of Rhode Island, Bryant and Brown are not listed in the report.
The Report
In the FBI’s report, at least six players are identified as receiving payments of more than $10,000.
Notable players on that list include the NBA’s #1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz, who received $10,000, while former NC State star Dennis Smith Jr. received $117,000 in loans.
Schools listed as having players who possibly violated NCAA rules include Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas among others.
"These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules,” said NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement released on Friday.
The FBI has been working on this investigation over the last two years.
Kevin Knox
School: Kentucky
Amount: Amount not specified
*Knox currently plays for Kentucky
Collin Sexton
School: Alabama
Amount: Amount not specified
* Sexton currently plays for Alabama
PHOTO: Alabama
Prince Ibeh
School: Texas
Amount: $37.35
PHOTO: University of Texas
Malcolm Brogdon
School: Virginia
Amount: $64.16
PHOTO: NBA.com
Brice Johnson
School: North Carolina
Amount: $100.09
Wendell Carter
School: Duke
Amount: $106.35
*Carter is currently playing with Duke
PHOTO: ACC
Isaiah Taylor
School: Texas
Amount: $146.36
PHOTO: University of Texas
Kendall Gray
School: Delaware State
Amount: $171.25
PHOTO: Delaware State
Patrick McCaw
School: UNLV
Amount: $178.01
PHOTO: Twitter
Wade Baldwin
School: Vanderbilt
Amount: $182.57
PHOTO: Vanderbilt Athletics
Erik Murphy
School: Florida
Amount: $260.00
PHOTO: Twitter
Brendan Haywood
School: North Carolina
Amount: $351.17
Miles Bridges
School: Michigan State
Amount: $470.00
* Bridges currently plays for Michigan State
PHOTO: Twitter
Dejounte Murray
School: Washington
Amount: $500.00
PHOTO: NBA
Edmond Sumner
School: Xavier
Amount: $554.16
PHOTO: Xavier
Lavoy Allen
School: Temple
Amount: $623.35
Malik Beasley
School: Florida State
Amount: $637.81
Loren Jackson
School: Long Beach State / Akron
Amount: $700.00
Anthony Brown
School: Stanford
Amount: $1,000.00
Eric Davis
School: Texas
Amount: $1,000.00
PHOTO: University of Texas
Michael Beasley
School: Kansas State
Amount: $1,000.00
Jaron Blossomgame
School: Clemson
Amount: $1,100.00
Johnnie Parker
School: Missouri
Amount: $1,200.00
*Parker is currently on Missouri's coaching staff
Josh Jackson
School: Kansas
Amount: $1,254.16
Marlon Irving
School: Not Specified
Amount: $1,326.00
Malik Pope
School: San Diego State
Amount: $1,400.00
Maalik Wayns
School: Villanova
Amount: $1,180.94
Kyle O'Quinn
School: Norfolk State
Amount: $1,887.06
PHOTO: Norfolk State
Bennie Boatwright
School: Southern California
Amount: $2,000.00
*Boatwright currently plays for USC
PHOTO: USC
Chimezie Metu
School: Southern California
Amount: $2,000.00
*Metu currently plays for USC.
PHOTO: USC
DJ Newbill
School: Penn State
Amount: $2,000.00
*Newbill currently plays for Penn State
Milt Palacio
School: Colorado State / Idaho
Amount: $2,000.00
*Palacio is currently on the Idaho coaching staff
Juan Palacios
School: Louisville
Amount: $2,355.74
Fred Van Vleet
School: Wichita State
Amount: $3,070.00
Chaz Williams
School: Massachusetts
Amount: $3,600.00
Brian Bowen
School: Louisville / South Carolina
Amount: $4,232.46
*Bowen currently plays for South Carolina
PHOTO: Twitter
Nerlens Noel
School: Kentucky
Amount: $4,350.00
PHOTO: Kentucky
Jared Jeffries
School: Indiana
Amount: $4,827.77
Antonio Pena
School: Villanova
Amount: $5,000.00
Kyle Lowry
School: Villanova
Amount: $5,927.51
P.J. Dozier
School: S. Carolina
Amount: $6,115
Markelle Fultz
School: Washington
Amount: $10,800.00
PHOTO: Washington
Kyle Kuzma
School: Utah
Amount: $12,000.00
PHOTO: Twitter
Diamond Stone
School: Maryland
Amount: $14,303.80
Omar Carter
School: Appalachian State / Charleston Southern
Amount: $15,000.00
PHOTO: Omar Carter Foundation
Elijah Johnson
School: Kansas
Amount: $15,020.00
Tim Quarterman
School: LSU
Amount: $16,000.00
Isaiah Whitehead
School: Seton Hall
Amount: $37,657.00
Bam Adebayo
School: Kentucky
Amount: $48,500.00
Jarell Martin
School: LSU
Amount: $52,472.72
Dennis Smith
School: NC State
Amount: $117,000.00
