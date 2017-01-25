RIC Hosts Panel on Title IX to Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Rhode Island College will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports day with a symposium discussing Title IX and featuring five women who have built successful careers in the world of sports.

“The overarching goal of National Girls & Women in Sports Day is to bring attention to the historical timeline of the passage of Title IX legislation and to bring to light how gender equity has impacted the lives of former athletes,” said co-organizer Robin Kirkwood Auld.

The Symposium

Titled “The Transition Game: Title IX with the Assist,” the symposium will take place on Wednesday, February 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. in Alger Hall and is free and open to the public.

The five women featured in the symposium include:

Kayla Cullerton, graduate assistant and member of the sports medicine staff at Providence College.

graduate assistant and member of the sports medicine staff at Providence College. Kim Keough, producer at Rhode Island PBS.

producer at Rhode Island PBS. Jackie Kirkwood , general sales manager for ECCO Shoes.

, general sales manager for ECCO Shoes. Courtney Mackey , assistant director of fitness and programming in the Department of Recreational Sports at Providence College.

, assistant director of fitness and programming in the Department of Recreational Sports at Providence College. Theresa Moore, president and founder of T-Time Productions.

“Though Title IX helped level the playing field for women athletes, did it help them achieve positions of real power and authority in sports-related occupations that are still controlled by men?” asked RIC Professor of History Robert Cvornyek, a specialist in the history of sports and co-organizer of the symposium.

Following the panel, there will be breakout sessions allowing the audience to meet individually with panelists whose career best fits their own career goals. Audience members are encouraged to ask for helpful advice, hints of the trade and things to look out for.

RIC is encouraging students interested in communication, management, marketing, health and physical education are especially encouraged to attend.

For more information click here.

SEE THE WOMEN LEADING IN RI BELOW

Related Slideshow: Women Leading in Rhode Island

Who are some of Rhode Island's high-level female bosses? GoLocal takes a look at some of the leading women in the state in their respective industries, in the private and nonprofit sector. Prev Next Carolyn Rafaelian The founder and Creative Director of Alex and Ani, Rafaelian started the company in 2004 to produce jewelry to “adorn the body, enlighten the mind, and empower the spirit.” Prior to founding Alex and Ani, Rafaelian produced designs for and co-owned Cinerama, her father’s jewelry manufacturing company. Now, in addition to Alex and Ani, Rafaelian owns Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyard, and the café franchise Teas and Javas. Rafaelian received the 2012 Rhode Island Small Businessperson of the Year Award as well as Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the products category for New England. Prev Next Cheryl Merchant Merchant is the CEO and President of Hope Global, an engineered textile solutions company centered in Cumberland with plants and sales offices all over the world. Merchant began her career as a production supervisor at General Motors, then worked at Mazda, Ford Motor Company, and Lear Corporation, and managed manufacturing plants in Mexico, Canada, Poland, England, and America. In addition to her work with Hope Global, Merchant is an active member of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, the Rhode Island Commodores, and the Governor’s Economic Development Council, and is a trustee of Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. Prev Next Cheryl Snead Snead is the CEO of Banneker Industries, Inc., a supply chain management company in North Smithfield that has performed e-procurement, assembly, packaging, inventory management, warehousing and distribution services since its founding in 1991. Snead has served as state delegate on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Advisory Council and received the 2009 New England Businesswoman of the Year Award and Women Business Enterprise National Council Star Award, among numerous others in year prior. She now serves on the Board of Directors of AMICA Insurance Company and is a member of the Rhode Island Commodores. Prev Next Cheryl Zimmerman Zimmerman is the CEO and Chairman of the Board for FarSounder Inc., a Warwick based company specializing in sonar technology and born of Zimmerman’s achievement in the 2002 Rhode Island Business Plan Competition. Since its inception, the company’s sales have grown exponentially and it has expanded to different markets within the nautical navigation industry. Previously, Zimmerman has run numerous other businesses including a company for wholesale book selling and one for engineering services. Prev Next Christina Paxson The nineteenth President of Brown University, Paxson had previously served as Dean of Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and Chair of its economics department, as well as Director and founder of an NIA Center for the Economics and Demography of Aging. Paxson is an expert in public health, having conducted research on childhood health, AIDS in Africa, and Hurricane Katrina, among other topics. Prev Next Laurie White White, the President of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, previously served as its Senior Vice President, and an executive counselor to the Governor in policy and communications. She is dedicated to strengthening the business community in Providence with focus on employment and retaining young, talented professionals to work in the state. Prev Next Nancy Carriuolo Dr. Carriuolo is the ninth President of Rhode Island College. She has previously served as the Director of the Office of School/College Relations at NEASC and the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences the University of New Haven. She has written over thirty publications, featured in, among others, The Chronicle of Higher Education and Education Week. In 2009, she was named a CLADEA fellow, and she has served on the boards of many organizations, including the Journal of Developmental Education and New England Dollars for Scholars. Prev Next Sally Lapides Lapides is the co-founder, President, and CEO of Rhode Island real estate firm Residential Properties. Lapides has been quoted in many local and national publications as a real estate specialist. During her career, Lapides has served on the boards at the RISD Museum, Roger Williams University, Smith Hill Center, and Trinity Repertory Company, among others -- and as Chair of the Board of the Rhode Island Foundation’s Equity Action Campaign Committee, helped raise a million dollars for the Fund for the LGBT community. Prev Next Sandra Pattie Pattie, the CEO and President of BankNewport and OceanPoint Financial Partners, MHC, began her career with the bank in 1984 as a consumer loan officer, rising through ranks and across different areas of expertise. Pattie is a board member of the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Bankers Association as well as a trustee of the Community College of Rhode Island. She is also a certified financial planner and a member of the Board of Governors for Newport Hospital. Prev Next Trudy Coxe Coxe is the Executive Director and CEO of the Preservation Society of Newport County. Before holding this position, Coxe served as the Massachusetts Secretary of Environmental Affairs, Executive Director of Rhode Island’s Save the Bay, and Director of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Coxe has received numerous awards for her business success, including the 2011 Business Women Award for Overall Career Achievement from the Providence Business News. She also does extensive volunteer work, including sitting on the boards of Grow Smart Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Commodores. She also serves on the Advisory Board of the Conservation Law Foundation and the Alumni Board of the Wheeler School. Prev

Carolyn Rafaelian

Carolyn Rafaelian

Cheryl Merchant

Cheryl Merchant

Cheryl Snead

Cheryl Snead

Cheryl Zimmerman

Cheryl Zimmerman

Christina Paxson

Christina Paxson

Laurie White

Laurie White

Nancy Carriuolo

Nancy Carriuolo

Sally Lapides

Sally Lapides

Sandra Pattie

Sandra Pattie

Trudy Coxe Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.