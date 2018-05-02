RIC Names 2018 Spring Sports MVPs

Rhode Island College announced its spring sports team MVPs at its annual spring sports banquet on Monday night at the Quonset Point Officer’s Club.

The winners are as follows:

BASEBALL

Senior designated hitter Frank Pettinato (Cranston, RI) was named the baseball team’s MVP. Pettinato has played in 30 games, starting 29 of them, this season for the Anchormen. He is batting .385 (45-for-117) with 20 runs scored and a team-best 32 RBI. He owns a .530 slugging percentage, a .456 on base percentage, to go along with six doubles, one triple and three home runs. He has had 15 multi-hit games on the season, which includes a 6-for-9 performance with three runs scored and nine RBI in a doubleheader sweep of Plymouth State on April 7.

SOFTBALL

Senior catcher Chelsea Schott (Meriden, CT) was named the softball team’s MVP. Schott played in 28 games, starting all of them. She batted .310 (26-for-84) with 18 runs scored, 26 hits, five doubles, one home run and 20 RBI. Schott notched a .405 slugging percentage, a .410 on base percentage and a .969 fielding percentage. She tallied seven multi-hit games for RIC, which included a 3-for-4 performance with four runs scored in the team’s win over UMass Dartmouth on April 17.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Senior attacker Alasondra Apici (Providence, RI) was named the women’s lacrosse team’s MVP. She played in 12 games, starting all of them. Apici scored a team-best 16 goals and added two assists for 18 points on the year. She also contributed 18 ground balls, 18 draw controls and was tied for the team lead with 13 caused turnovers. She had six multi-goal games for the Anchorwomen, which included four goals against Nichols on April 5. She notched two goals, added an assist, picked up five ground balls and forced three turnovers in the team’s, 20-1, win over Dean on March 19.

MEN’S TENNIS

Freshman Ethan Hoy (West Warwick, RI) was named the men’s tennis team’s MVP. Hoy has posted a team-best 13-2 record in singles action, going 2-0 at the No. 4 spot and 11-2 at No. 5 singles. He has also posted a 12-2 record in doubles play with 1-0 record at No. 2 doubles and an 11-2 mark at the No. 3 doubles spot this season. Hoy has helped the Anchormen to a school-record 12 victories this season.

MEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Senior Shamar Spruill (Providence, RI) was named the men’s outdoor track & field team’s MVP. Spruill earned N.E. Alliance honors in a pair of events for the Anchormen. He notched a second place finish in the hammer (52.84m) and finished third in the discus (43.93m) at the Alliance Championship on April 28. He won the Sean Collier Invitational in the hammer (52.09m) on April 21 and took home first place in the discus (43.76m) at the Silfen Invitational on April 14.

WOMEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Senior Destinee Barrette (Warwick, RI) was named the women’s outdoor track & field team’s MVP. Barrette earned N.E. Alliance honors in two events, taking second in the hammer (51.71m) and fifth in the shot (11.49m) to help the Anchorwomen to the school’s first ever LEC Outdoor Track & Field Championship on April 28. She won the shot (11.29m) and was second in the hammer (50.55m) at the Sean Collier Invitational on April 21. She also established a RIC record in the shot (11.72m) at the Silfen Invitational on April 14 and established the program record in the discus (49.08m) at the Yellow Jacket Invitational on April 7.

