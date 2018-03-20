RI Reds Soccer Names March of Dimes as Exclusive Title Uniform Sponsor

The Rhode Island Reds Football Club has named the March of Dimes Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts as their Exclusive Title Uniform Sponsor for the 2018 season.

“We are committed to providing a quality soccer experience for our athletes. As importantly, we value strong and positive relationships with our community partners. We are proud to have March of Dimes on our team as community partners. For 80 years they have been committed to ensuring our communities are made stronger through their research, education, advocacy and educational programs for moms and babies. We believe in ‘paying forward’ and, in March of Dimes, we have a partner focussed on the future – a future where we can celebrate healthy moms and strong babies,” said Kabba Joof, founder of the Reds.

Neil Sharpe, Executive Director of Market Development for March of Dimes in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, added, “We are delighted to join with RI Reds and their other partners in the 2018 season to spread the word that health and well-being, particularly of moms and babies, are the cornerstones of vibrant and future-facing communities. We are grateful that our respective teams will have an opportunity to collaborate in all sorts of fun ways during the upcoming season. And, of course, we look forward to them being right at the top of their conference.”

Founded in 2012, The Rhode Island Reds Football Club is a semi-professional men’s soccer team who compete in both the National Premier Soccer League, Northeast Division.

They have enjoyed success since inception and in the past 4 years, they have finished in the upper half of their conference.

In 2013, the Rhode Island Reds were chosen by the state of Rhode Island to represent the state in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Tournament, the country’s oldest soccer tournament.

In 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 the RI Reds finished the third position in the conference. And in 2017, the team recorded a 4th place finish in its conference.

