RI Golf Star Welch Qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Rhode Island golf star Patrick Welch qualified for the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach.

Welch, who will play golf at the University of Oklahoma in the fall, is one of three golfers to qualify for the Amateur at Pawtucket Country Club on Tuesday. He is the only Rhode Islander in the field.

"It means a lot to me because I lived out there [California] for a while and I never played Pebble Beach. Also, Oklahoma’s first tournament is there over Labor Day weekend and so my goal was to make it to the Amateur. I'm really excited," Welch told GoLocalProv.

The other two players who qualified at Pawtucket include Attleboro’s Davis Chatfield and Duxbury’s Alex Jamieson.

Welch Qualifies in Playoff

After Chatfield shot a two-round score of 136 (two-under par) to qualify, Welch was part of a four-man playoff for two spots.

On the playoff hole, the 10th hole at Pawtucket, Welch made par after putting his tee shot in the trees to shoot a two-round score of 137 (one-under par) to qualify.

"I had to wait for about an hour to finally go out and do the playoff, so I was just waiting around, hitting a few putts and hitting balls into a net. Once the playoff started, ten is a tough hole and so my goal was just to be in the fairway, but I just pulled it a little bit and put it in the trees. I think it was the adrenaline. From there, I just hit a gap wedge over the tree and it landed just in front of the green. I hit a lob wedge over the bunker to 12 feet and made the putt, it felt great," said Welch.

Jamieson also made par, while the other two competitors, Providence’s Jeffrey Giguere and Pennsylvania’s Roland Massimino, the grandson of Hall of Fame basketball coach Rollie Massimino, made bogey.

Giguere and Massimino will serve as alternates.

About Welch

After attending Classical High School, and playing baseball instead of golf last year, Welch will be a freshman at the University of Oklahoma this fall.

Prior to qualifying for the U.S. Amateur, Welch advanced to the second round of the Rhode Island State Amateur Championship before losing to eventual champion Jake Bauer.

Welch’s career highlights include leading Team USA to a Junior Ryder Cup victory in 2016, finishing second at the 2016 Junior PGA Championship and winning the inaugural Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club in 2014.

U.S. Amateur

The U.S. Amateur will take place from August 13 to August 19 at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Coverage can be found on Fox Sports 1 and Fox.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.