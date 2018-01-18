RI DEM Stocks Over 4,000 Trout for Winter Fishing Season

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is stocking ponds across Rhode Island with more than 4,200 brook and rainbow trout for the winter trout fishing season.

"Fishing is a popular winter activity for people of all ages, providing an opportunity to connect with nature, unwind, and recharge. We hope Rhode Islanders will take time to venture outdoors and experience the thrill of reeling in a brook or rainbow trout at one of these prime fishing locations,” said DEM Director Janet Coit.

Trout will be stocked in the following waterways from Tuesday, January 23 through Thursday, January 25.

Barber Pond, South Kingstown

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry

Carolina Trout Pond, Richmond

Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond

Olney Pond, Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln

Silver Spring Pond, North Kingstown

Little Round Top Pond, Burrillville

Upper Melville Pond, Portsmouth

Watchaug Pond, Charlestown

Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton

A current fishing license and a Trout Conservation Stamp are required to keep or possess a trout. The daily creel and possession limit for trout is two from December 1, 2017, through February 28, 2018.

The Department advises anglers to check with individual communities about safe ice conditions on local ponds before ice fishing.

